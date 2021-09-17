Statement from WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus regarding Friday's incident near Parkland High School

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Superintendent Tricia McManus says community violence spilling into our schools must stop. “First, thank you to our staff at Parkland High School for the quick action in following safety protocols and keeping our students and staff safe as shots were heard near Parkland High School on Friday afternoon. Just after school was dismissed, the shots were heard, thankfully they were not on our campus. Even though school had dismissed, our staff followed protocols and moved any remaining students indoors while law enforcement investigated the situation nearby.