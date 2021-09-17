Angela Hoxsey, House in Order: Pandemic era holiday planning

Hints of Halloween are starting to nibble at the edges of grocery store displays and turkeys will trot into view before we can say “trick or treat.”. After that, jingle bells will raise the Christmas alarm reminding us of all the holiday tasks we need to add to our to-do lists. This year will probably be all over the board as far as how much or how little people want to participate in the decorating, gift giving and parties. Last year I did little more than the minimum, but I’m feeling inspired this year to start planning and maybe you are too.