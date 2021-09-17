Athens News Matters: Stephanie Maddox Speaks Out About her Charges of Discrimination
A few weeks ago, the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of ACC manager Blaine Williams after accusations by County Auditor Stephanie Maddox that he obstructed and intimidated her into dropping an open records request. But a separate investigation into Williams and Mayor Kelly Girtz, alleging discrimination and harassment continues.www.wuga.org
