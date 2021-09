Green Bay outscored Detroit 21-0 in the second half to earn a 35-17 win Monday night at Lambeau Field. After getting just five carries for nine yards in the season opening loss to New Orleans, the Packers fed Jones early and often. On their first two scoring drives, Jones touched the ball 13 times for 76 yards and caught a pair of touchdowns. He was not done, though. In the second half he scored twice more, giving him four touchdowns in a single game for the second time in his career.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO