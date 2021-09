Live from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the NFL season!. This bad boy has game of the week written all over it. Last season, Josh Allen led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game, but Buffalo came up a bit short against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers also had a successful 2020 campaign, finishing the season at 12-4 (7-1 at home) before losing to the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the playoffs. Do the Bills have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl? Can the Steelers win the AFC North? Week 1 will go a long way in answering those questions.

