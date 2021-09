The United Methodist Church has always been present in the media with relevant, encouraging messages for people when they need it the most. Literally within days of 9/11, we had a big placement in Times Square with the message “Fear is not the Only Force in the World.” From messages of hope in disaster hit areas around the world to messages of presence, of simply being there for growing together in our faith journey, our slogan “Open Hearts. Open Minds. Open Doors.” has been hitting the right chord for decades.

