Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Legendary Defensive Tackle Roger Brown Dead at 84

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Legendary defensive tackle Roger Brown, who played with the Detroit Lions and L.A. Rams, died Friday at 84. The longtime player was known for his aggressive style and relentless play on the college and pro football field. According to Deadline, family members did not say how the College Football Hall...

NBC Sports

Pride of the Lions inductee Roger Brown dies at 84

Former Lions and Rams defensive tackle Roger Brown died Friday, the Lions announced. He was 84. Brown made six Pro Bowls in 10 NFL seasons, seven played with the Lions and three with the Rams. Detroit made him a fourth-round choice in 1960. Brown earned first-team All-Pro in 1962 and...
NFL
detroitlions.com

Lions Legend Roger Brown passes away at age 84

Allen Park, Mich.— Former Lions Pro Bowl DT Roger Brown, a member of the 2018 Pride of the Lions class, passed away Friday at the age of 84, the Brown family confirmed today. STATEMENT FROM LIONS PRINCIPAL OWNER AND CHAIR SHEILA FORD HAMP. "Roger Brown will always hold a special...
NFL
