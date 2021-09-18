Ohtani to start on mound Sunday vs. A's

ANAHEIM -- Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will get at least one more start on the mound. Ohtani, who is considered the favorite for the American League MVP Award, is set to make his 23rd start of the year on Sunday against the Mariners at Angel Stadium -- and he could possibly start the season finale in Seattle on Oct. 3. He's coming off a strong outing against the A's on Sunday, striking out 10 over eight innings, while throwing his splitter a career-high 55 times and getting 17 swings and misses with it.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO