Ohtani to start on mound Sunday vs. A's

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani isn't quite finished pitching this season, as he’s scheduled to start on Sunday against the A’s at Angel Stadium. Angels manager Joe Maddon indicated on Thursday that Ohtani could be shut down for the season with soreness in his pitching arm, but Ohtani threw a 32-pitch bullpen session without any issues on Friday. Ohtani was originally scheduled to start Friday's series opener against Oakland, but will now take the hill in Sunday's finale. Right-hander Jaime Barría is expected to be pushed back to start against the Astros on Monday.

