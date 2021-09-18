Fly high: Phillips' walk-off HR caps wild rally

ST. PETERSBURG -- As soon as the ball came off Brett Phillips’ bat, the celebration was underway. The energetic outfielder took a few steps out of the batter’s box, passed his bat from his left hand to his right and chucked it seemingly half as high and far as his first career walk-off home run. Then Phillips broke out the airplane run he made famous after his unforgettable walk-off moment in Game 4 of last year’s World Series, a gesture he said he reserves only for “special moments.”