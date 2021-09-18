CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fly high: Phillips' walk-off HR caps wild rally

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG -- As soon as the ball came off Brett Phillips’ bat, the celebration was underway. The energetic outfielder took a few steps out of the batter’s box, passed his bat from his left hand to his right and chucked it seemingly half as high and far as his first career walk-off home run. Then Phillips broke out the airplane run he made famous after his unforgettable walk-off moment in Game 4 of last year’s World Series, a gesture he said he reserves only for “special moments.”

WOOD

Phillips homers in 10th as Rays rally to beat Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays came back from a three-run deficit in the ninth to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4. Taylor Walls drew a leadoff walk in the 10th from Bryan Garcia before Phillips sent a 3-1 pitch into the right-field seats.
MLB
MLB

Rays' magic number now 2 to clinch AL East

ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays clinched their third straight postseason appearance on Wednesday, they opted for a relatively low-key celebration at Tropicana Field. They may not have to wait much longer for a bigger bash in the home clubhouse. The Rays’ 8-0 win over the Marlins at Tropicana Field...
MLB
MLB

Clinched! Rays seal 2nd straight AL East title

ST. PETERSBURG -- This was the goal the Rays set back in Spring Training, their primary objective for the regular season. The defending American League champions didn’t want to just get back to the postseason. They set their sights higher, refusing to settle for anything less than their second straight division championship in the unforgiving AL East.
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.


