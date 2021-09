When it comes to the prospect of purchasing an electric vehicle, range anxiety, as well as the cost and length of time required to recharge, are all significant considerations. There are many videos comparing different vehicles out there that you can consult on before making a decision, but the chances are that none of them are as well done and contain as many details as this one. Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee conducted an experiment to determine which vehicle is better for a road trip: a traditional gas-fueled car or an electric vehicle.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO