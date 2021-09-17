CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

From sick stomach to sick with his play: World No. 1 Jon Rahm misses cut at Fortinet Championship

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwQR2_0bzwnAAk00
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NAPA, Calif. – Jon Rahm will enter next week’s Ryder Cup after having a rare weekend off.

The World No. 1 missed the cut at the Fortinet Championship, the season-opening event on the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season. Rahm posted 1-under 71 at Silverado Resort & Spa’s North Course, missing the 36-hole cut by two strokes and 11 strokes behind Maverick McNealy, the leader at the midway point. It marked Rahm’s first missed cut since the Wells Fargo Championship in May, just his second of the calendar year and 13th in 113 career starts.

“It’s very simple, not my best ball-striking-wise,” said Rahm, who hit just 11 of 28 greens in regulation through 36 holes. “Still wasn’t bad. Could have been better on the greens, you know. Feel like I might have made a couple of mistakes mentally on some approach shots, maybe I could have focused a little more, visualized better, but I think I left a lot of shots on the greens.”

Rahm ranked 113th out of 156 in Strokes Gained: Putting, losing slightly more than a stroke and a half to the field on the greens. He barely cracked 100 feet of putts made for 36 holes.

FORTINET: Leaderboard | Photo gallery | Saturday tee times

“The back nine, starting on 10, I hit a lot of good putts, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17. Maybe I didn’t have the speed, but a lot of them were very close and they just didn’t go in. And yesterday I didn’t make enough putts, I feel like I left a lot of them inside 10 feet,” he said. “Make a couple others and at least I’m making the cut, maybe a momentum change and I finish a little better. It’s unfortunate to start the year with basically one of my worst Tour rounds in a while. It’s what it is. Course was tough out there today and just need to be better.”

Rahm’s week began inauspiciously with a stomach ailment on Wednesday that kept him from competing in the pro-am.

“I feel like with having those stomach issues early, I wasn’t nearly as rested as I could have been, my body got a little bit tight, but I’m feeling good today,” he said.

Rahm said part of the reason he came to the Napa tournament was to get out of the heat of his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, where the courses are heavily watered. But he was scheduled to head there before joining Team Europe on Monday for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

“If anything, I get to rest a couple extra days and be able to figure out what’s going on with my swing, which technically is not really anything bad,” he said. “It’s just I think a lot of those swings were made to look worse because of how tough it is out there. It’s firm, it’s fast, the fairways are hard to hit. I just maybe didn’t hit the shot sometimes. I just feel I could have been rewarded a little bit more, that’s about it.”

Other notables to miss the cut included: Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Na and 2019 winner Cameron Champ.

Gallery

Photos: Fortinet Championship 2021 at Silverado Resort and Spa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNoGf_0bzwnAAk00

List

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Heavy Fortinet favorite Jon Rahm misses the cut, Mickelson arm-locks to success, and Maverick buzzes the tower

Given that the grueling “super” season ended just two weeks ago, the frequency with which he played over the past month, and the looming Ryder Cup next week, it came as a mild surprise to see World No. 1 Jon Rahm in the field at this subdued season opener. This may be one of the best locales that the tour drops in on all year, but it’s wildly early and usually a field full of many rookies and journeymen looking to get a jump on FedEx Cup points at the start of a new campaign. The top player in the world showing up is rarely a guarantee, but there was Rahm this week and he started with Tiger-equse low odds and astronomical fantasy pricing up against this weaker field. But he’s going home early after rounds of 72 and 71 will put him two shots off the cut line.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2021 Fortinet Championship Fantasy golf rankings, picks, lineup advice: Back Jon Rahm, fade Kevin Na

The new PGA Tour season tees off Thursday with the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif. World No. 1 and FedEx Cup runner-up Jon Rahm leads a field that also includes PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris and the tour's first set of true rookies in two years. Caesars Sportsbook lists Rahm as the 4-1 favorite in its latest 2021 Fortinet Championship golf odds, with Webb Simpson the distant 16-1 second favorite. Hideki Matsuyama (20-1), Kevin Na (20-1) and Zalatoris (22-1) are among the other golfers in the 2021 Fortinet Championship field expected to contend.
NAPA, CA
Golf Channel

As stomach bug passes, Jon Rahm returns to action for Ryder Cup tune-up

Padraig Harrington is likely breathing a sigh of relief. As it turns out, the European Ryder Cup captain’s star player, world No. 1 Jon Rahm, is feeling better as he battles a stomach illness. Now, Rahm’s game just needs to follow suit, as the Spaniard returned to action Thursday at Silverado Resort with a first-round 72 to open the new season at the Fortinet Championship.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Sports

2021 Fortinet Championship picks, odds, field, bets: PGA insider says back Jon Rahm, fade Hideki Matsuyama

World No. 1 Jon Rahm will return this week when the PGA Tour's new season tees off Thursday at the 2021 Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. The event at Silverado Resort and Spa will be the debut of PGA Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris as a tour member, and several rookies will join him after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour. Rahm was the runner-up in the FedEx Cup and won the U.S Open last season, but will look for more after posting just one victory despite a consistently stellar season. Other top players making the trip to Napa Valley include Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson.
NAPA, CA
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm still number 1 in golf world ranking

Number 1 in the men's golf world ranking is still Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, with a total of 10.6943 points, has a reassuring gap of advantage over the American Dustin Johnson, second with 8.8229. There are eight Americans in the Top 10, with the only exceptions of Spaniard Rahm and South African Louis Oosthuizen, eighth with 6.1657.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm misses cut but gets some extra rest ahead of Ryder Cup week

Jon Rahm missed the cut in his PGA Tour season debut, but that could be to his benefit regarding next week’s Ryder Cup. Rahm battled a stomach illness ahead of the Fortinet Championship – withdrawing from the pro-am – and then shot 72-71 to miss out on the weekend at Silverado Resort.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Ryder Cup#Fortinet Championship#The Pga Tour#Silverado Resort Spa#Greens#Team Europe
BBC

Jon Rahm: European Ryder Cup star improving after stomach problems

World number one Jon Rahm has said he is improving after struggling with a stomach ailment earlier this week. The Spaniard is due to make his second Ryder Cup appearance for Europe against the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from 24-26 September. He is playing in the PGA...
GOLF
Golf.com

An illness. A missed cut. Is there concern with Jon Rahm heading into Ryder Cup?

Jon Rahm was fighting daylight and his putting stroke. Captured by Golf Channel cameras after his late afternoon round at the Fortinet Championship, he rolled in a 20-footer on the practice green at the Silverado Resort and Spa North Course, said something short to his team around him and pulled in another ball to putt. When he dropped that one in too, he drooped his shoulders, said something again and nodded his head forcefully. He was good.
GOLF
FanSided

2021 Ryder Cup Preview: What to Expect from Jon Rahm

Previous: Collin Morikawa | Dustin Johnson | Rory McIlroy | Patrick Cantlay | Viktor Hovland | Justin Thomas | Tyrrell Hatton | Xander Schauffele | Paul Casey | Bryson DeChambeau | Matthew Fitzpatrick | Jordan Spieth | Sergio Garcia | Brooks Koepka | Lee Westwood | Tony Finau | Tommy Fleetwood | Harris English | Shane Lowry | Ian Poulter | Bernd Wiesberger | Scottie Scheffler | Daniel Berger.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
SkySports

Ryder Cup 2020: Jon Rahm happy to do his talking for Europe on the course at Whistling Straits

As world No 1, Jon Rahm has been described as one of the leaders of Europe's Ryder Cup team, but the Spaniard is happy to lead by example rather than with his words. The 26-year-old, who won the US Open in June, is making only his second Ryder Cup appearance after his debut in Paris in 2018, where he narrowly lost his first two matches before beating Tiger Woods in the singles.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Rahm is 'built for the Ryder Cup,' but is he ready to take his place among Spanish Ryder Cup legends?

HAVEN, Wisc. – Davis Love III still remembers when he knew Jon Rahm was born to take his rightful place among the great Spanish Ryder Cup players. “We’re playing in Houston in April 2018, almost six months before the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National and I got paired with Jon on Saturday and he bombed it by me but I did all right, held my own,” recalled Love, the U.S. captain in 2012 and 2016 who is reprising his vice-captain role from 2018 again this year. “We walk off the green and he was very professional, took his hat off, I took off mine and he shook my hand and said, ‘I will see you in Paris.’ I’m not even playing! It was like he was poking a finger in my chest. That could rub some guys the wrong way but I thought it was awesome. He’s built for the Ryder Cup. He loves that stage. He’s the present and future of leadership for his team. They’re going to rally behind him just like they have Rory.”
GOLF
The Guardian

Rory McIlroy: ‘It’s becoming tougher to win the Ryder Cup on the road’

When Rory McIlroy used a devilish pre-Masters question about voting rights to call the United States “the best country in the world” it was easy to sense another blow to the once-ferocious rivalry that existed in the Ryder Cup. How could McIlroy and the other residents of Florida who represent Europe for a week every two years possibly feel antipathy towards their adopted home?
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
thefocus.news

Who is Daniel Berger's girlfriend Tori Slater?

The American is part of Team USA’s Ryder Cup squad for the first time in his career. As he prepares to tee off at Whistling Straits this weekend, here’s more on Daniel Berger’s girlfriend Tori Slater. Daniel Berger in fine form heading into Ryder Cup. American Daniel Berger is currently...
NFL
The Independent

Ryder Cup: Paul Casey eager for more as tournament preparations step up

England’s Paul Casey once feared he would never play in the Ryder Cup again, but is now targeting two more appearances in the biennial contest.Casey played in Europe’s successive nine-point victories in 2004 and 2006 – famously ending one match at the K Club with a hole-in-one – as well as the defeat at Valhalla in 2008.But he was then overlooked for a wild card in 2010 by captain Colin Montgomerie despite being ranked seventh in the world at the time, and was not even a member of the European Tour for a number of years before rejoining in...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy