CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit-Tampa Bay Runs

yourvalley.net
 8 days ago

Tigers first. Akil Baddoo homers to right field. Jonathan Schoop strikes out on a foul tip. Robbie Grossman flies out to deep center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Miguel Cabrera singles to shallow infield. Jeimer Candelario flies out to deep left center field to Kevin Kiermaier. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Manuel Margot
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers defeat Tampa Bay Rays, 8-7 in 11 innings: Game thread replay

Detroit Tigers (67-76) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (89-53) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: 76 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.30 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Luis Patino (4-3, 4.65 ERA). [ Here's how you can gain access to our...
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays: 2B Willi Castro, SS Niko Goodrum for Casey Mize

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 81 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-7, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Chris Archer (1-1, 5.28 ERA). Tigers lineup:. CF Akil Baddoo. 1B Jonathan Schoop. LF Robbie Grossman. DH Miguel Cabrera. 3B...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers 4
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Tampa Bay Rays: How to watch tonight's game

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 81 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-7, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Chris Archer (1-1, 5.28 ERA). Tigers lineup: TBA. ABOUT LAST NIGHT:Jonathan Schoop's go-ahead grand slam leads Tigers to 10-4 win...
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game vs. Tampa Bay Rays: TV, time, pitchers for series finale

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: 76 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.30 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Luis Patino (4-3, 4.65 ERA). [ Here's how you can gain access to our best Tigers content for a super low price....
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
fantasydata.com

Tampa Bay Rays Roster

Shane McClanahan Strikes Out Seven, Saddled With The Loss. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (9-6) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven during Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He was activated ahead of Sunday's start against the Tigers after spending the 10-day minimum on the injured list. The left-hander was brilliant on Sunday, limiting Detroit to two hits over five innings while fanning seven. His only mistake was surrendering a solo shot to Tigers catcher Eric Haase in the fourth inning. Tampa Bay was unable to muster any runs against Wily Peralta, saddling McClanahan with the loss. The southpaw owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and a 135:36 K: BB over 115 1/3 innings in 2021. McClanahan is scheduled to start in Saturday's game against the Marlins. The 24-year-old has been the Rays most reliable pitcher, and managers can start him with confidence in the fantasy baseball playoffs.
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers' Wily Peralta deals 7 scoreless innings in 2-0 win over Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wily Peralta earned a firm handshake from Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch upon the completion of his 13th consecutive scoreless inning over two starts. This time, he excelled against the American League-best Tampa Bay Rays. The 32-year-old right-hander — considered washed up when looking for work...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Offense shines early, bullpen deals in Detroit Tigers' 4-3 win over Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One day after the Detroit Tigers collapsed in the ninth inning and were beaten in the 10th by a three-run walk-off home run, Jeimer Candelario delivered a bomb of his own, launching a two-out, three-run homer to center in the first inning of Saturday's showdown against the American League's best.
MLB
Mining Journal

Jeimer Candealrio, Dustin Garneau lead Detroit Tigers to win over Tampa Bay, 4-3, on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered to lead the Detroit Tigers over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Saturday. With the Tigers ahead by a run, Mike Zunino opened the Rays’ ninth by drawing a walk from Michael Fulmer and went to second when Joey Wendle was hit by a pitch. Fulmer got his 10th save in 15 chances by striking out Brett Phillips and getting Yandy Diaz to ground into a game-ending double play.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy