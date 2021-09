Long-term partnership between Intuit and Clippers will use innovation to drive one-of-a-kind fan and customer experience while delivering economic benefits for local community. The LA Clippers and Intuit Inc., a global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint, announced today that they have entered a 23-year strategic partnership. Intuit is the exclusive naming rights partner of the Intuit Dome, the future home of the Clippers, which is scheduled to open in Inglewood, California for the 2024-2025 NBA season. The Clippers, Intuit and community leaders will break ground this morning. The Intuit Dome will deliver an innovative fan and consumer experience, and it will become a hub for programs that power economic prosperity and benefit the community.

