This Bathtub Tray Is a Little Luxury That Amazon Shoppers 'Should Have Bought Years Ago'

By Ariel Scotti
Real Simple
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of a long day, relaxing in a hot tub is a little luxury that really hits the spot when life is feeling stressful. Sometimes a little more is needed to make that tub time feel complete, like a great book, a glass of wine, or having your phone within reach (yet also safely away from the water). This might sound like an overly ambitious bath experience, but 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon point to a solution in the Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray.

IN THIS ARTICLE

