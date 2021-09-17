CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Student Assistance Commission Endorses IBHE Higher Education Strategic Plan

riverbender.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) Commissioners officially endorsed the IBHE 2021 Higher Education Strategic Plan at the ISAC Commission meeting yesterday. A Thriving Illinois: Higher Education Paths to Equity, Sustainability, and Growth recognizes the critical role Illinois higher education plays in a thriving Illinois economy, broad prosperity, and equitable paths to opportunity for all its residents. The plan was developed by the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) in partnership and collaboration with ISAC and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB), and with participation from a host of partners.

