The Red Sox don’t want to waste any time when it comes to bringing back Chris Sale. If everything goes according to plan, Sale will start Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that he believes Sale, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, will be able to come off the COVID related injured list on Friday. If he does, “there’s a good chance” the ace will pitch that night.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO