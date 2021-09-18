CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Diplomatic niceties cast aside by France as sub deal ends

By ROD McGUIRK and ELAINE GANLEY
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jQ6h_0bzwjJyR00
Australia Submarines France's Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault gestures as he arrives at Sydney Airport, Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. Thebault has described as a "huge mistake" Australia's surprise cancellation of a major submarine contract in favor of a U.S. deal, in an unprecedented show of anger among the allies. (AP Photo/David Gray) (David Gray)

PARIS — (AP) — Tossing diplomatic niceties out the window, France's ambassador to Australia on Saturday described as a “huge mistake” the surprise cancellation of a multi-billion dollar submarine contract in favor of a U.S. deal.

Australia's sudden breaking of what was widely billed in France as the “contract of the century” has triggered the unprecedented show of anger among allies.

“This has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad handling of the partnership,” French ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said before flying home to France.

Paris recalled its ambassadors to Australia and the United States on Friday to protest an abruptly announced deal between the United States, Australia and Britain to supply the Australians with a fleet of at least eight nuclear-power submarines.

The arms agreement between France and Australia, signed in 2016, was supposed to be based “on trust, mutual understanding and sincerity,” a fuming Thebault said. “I would like to be able to run into a time machine and be in a situation where we don’t end up in such an incredible, clumsy, inadequate, un-Australian situation.”

Thebault flew out of Australia about 17 hours after the announcement from Paris.

After an initial burst of anger from French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Paris has been silent.

Le Drian said in a written statement Friday that the French decision — at the request from President Emmanuel Macron — “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.

He said Australia’s decision to scrap a big French conventional submarine purchase in favor of nuclear subs built with U.S. technology is “unacceptable behavior between allies and partners.”

What French officials have called a complex, multi-layered contract was about more than submarines. It was the underpinning for France's vision of the critical Indo-Pacific region, where France has a presence and China is looking to bolster its influence.

The U.S. deal scraps a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract with French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

The Naval Group said in a statement that consequences of the contract cancelation would be analyzed with Australia “in the coming days.” It noted that teams in France and Australia have been at work on the project for the past five years.

Australian employees working with Naval Group and their families have set up home in the Normandy port of Cherbourg. A union official, David Robin, told BFMTV that employees were informed there may be an option to keep them on.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne’s office earlier had issued a statement responding to the diplomat’s recall and noting Canberra’s “regret” over its ally’s withdrawal of its representative.

“Australia understands France’s deep disappointment with our decision, which was taken in accordance with our clear and communicated national security interests,” the statement said. It added that Australia values its relationship with France and looked forward to future engagements together.

Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton are currently in the United States for annual talks with their U.S. counterparts and their first with President Joe Biden’s administration.

Before he was recalled, French envoy Thebault said on Friday he found out about the U.S. submarine deal: “Like everybody, thanks to the Australian press.”

“We never were informed about any substantial changes,” Thebault said. “There were many opportunities and many channels. Never was such a change mentioned.”

After the U.S. deal was made public this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he told President Macron in June that there were “very real issues about whether a conventional submarine capability” would address Australia’s strategic security needs in the Indo-Pacific.

Morrison has not specifically referred to China’s massive military buildup which had gained pace in recent years.

Morrison was in Paris on his way home from a Group of Seven nations summit in Britain where he had talks with soon-to-be-alliance partners Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Thebault said he had also been at the meeting with Macron and Morrison.

Morrison mentioned “there were changes in the regional situation,” but gave no indication that Australia was considering changing to nuclear propulsion, Thebault said.

“Everything was supposed to be done in full transparency between the two partners,” he added.

Thebault said difficulties the project had encountered were normal for its scale and large transfers of technologies.

Senior opposition lawmaker Mark Dreyfus called on the Australian government to fix its relationship with France.

“The impact on our relationship with France is a concern, particularly as a country with important interests in our region,” Dreyfus said. “The French were blindsided by this decision and Mr. Morrison should have done much more to protect the relationship."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm “We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.The three-way strategic...
MILITARY
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Submarine feud showcases European anger as U.S. shifts focus to Asia

Thousands of miles away from the French fury, the recalled ambassadors and canceled galas, the United States’ nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia has received a far warmer welcome in parts of Asia. The dispute between Paris and Washington is about much more than the multibillion-dollar security pact announced by the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Dutton
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

France's role in NATO not in question despite US rift

As tensions between France and the United States simmered this week over an Indo-Pacific defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract, a French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer.At a ceremony Thursday in Norfolk, Virginia, Gen. Philippe Lavigne took charge of Allied Command Transformation, where NATO does its strategic thinking, from Gen. Andre Lanata, who had led the center for three years. The handover cemented France’s place at the head of one of the military alliance's two strategic command centers, and NATO’s only headquarters in North...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#Ap#French#Australians#Un Australian#The Naval Group#Normandy#Bfmtv#Defense#British
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the summit showed the four nations' "common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- whose own track record on minority rights has been controversial at home -- hailed the Quad's "shared democratic values."
WORLD
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
POLITICS
omahanews.net

After losing Australian sub contract, France seeks alliance with India

PARIS, France: French and Indian foreign affairs ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have agreed to work on a program to promote "a truly multilateral international order," the French foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday. The ministry added that both countries will improve their strategic partnership "based on a...
WORLD
Telegraph

France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”. Paris is furious after being blindsided by the pact, which included an agreement to build nuclear submarines...
POLITICS
AFP

How France was blindsided by the Australia-US sub deal

In June this year, French leader Emmanuel Macron welcomed Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Paris, with concern about the two allies' troubled submarine contract high on his mind. In remarks made on the sunlit steps of the Elysee Palace, he turned to "dear Scott" as he called him and promised that France would "go further and faster, if possible" and "respond to Australian needs". While Macron sounded like a slightly anxious salesman worried about a client slipping away, Morrison didn't mention the landmark deal -- worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when it was signed in 2016. He said nothing in his public remarks about what is known as "the contract of the century" in France, which has since opened a giant rift in the Western alliance.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

UK says relations with France strong despite sub deal anger

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain’s relationship with France is “ineradicable,” despite fury in Paris over a U.S.-U.K.-Australia submarine deal. A meeting between French Defense Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart, Ben Wallace, has been postponed as the agreement roils relations between France and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy