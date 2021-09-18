CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

150 Afghan refugees headed for Nevada

pvtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Nevada will see 150 Afghan refugees resettled in the state, a small portion of the 65,000 evacuees who will come to America in the coming weeks, the Biden administration has told governors and mayors. About 37,000 people in the first wave of refugees will be relocated to states...

pvtimes.com

Comments / 55

Mike Carr
7d ago

house our homeless citizens first, these afgans wouldn't fight for their own country, what makes you think they'll fight for ours. they'll come here , then complain about everything using our own constitution against us.

Reply(1)
27
Mike Clark
7d ago

this is why the governor must go we have crime homeless people barely able to hang on to what they have and much more but he wants to bring in homeless sand bunny's its so his time to go

Reply(1)
14
Brian Coats
7d ago

My thing is where they going to live? People in Nevada can't even afford a home here due to Californians raising the prices. You have no chance when someone buys a home in 1 day with a cash offer and paying 120% over asking price...

Reply(4)
9
