MENDOCINO Co., 9/15/21 — The Hopkins Fire, which grew rapidly to 257 within a few hours on the afternoon of September 12, is now nearing full containment three days later. With “minimal smoldering” today, the fire crews on the scene will begin shifting into “patrol mode,” watching for potential hazards and hot spots, according to this evening’s update from Cal Fire. All evacuation orders and road closures in the area have now been lifted, although there are still a few areas under evacuation warnings, which mean that residents should remain prepared to leave if conditions change and become unsafe.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO