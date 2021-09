COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team beat Akron 59-7 on Saturday night to improve to 3-1 on the season in a game where it could pick its score. The Buckeyes looked great in every facet of the game, but it’s easy to do that when there’s a 654.12-point recruiting talent gap between you and the opponent. A win was never the point of what was nothing more than a glorified preseason game. This week was about finding answers to questions that will help you over the next eight weeks.

