Gophers visit Colorado (AUDIO)

Last Meeting: Minnesota lost 21-20 in Minneapolis (9/19/92) 1. Minnesota enters Saturday’s contest with 20 straight non-conference victories, the longest active streak in the country. Iowa is second with 13 straight wins, while Kentucky (12) and Alabama (10) are the only other teams in the country with a streak longer than six games. The Golden Gophers haven’t lost a non-conference game since Sept. 3, 2015, at home to then-No. 2 TCU. Included in the streak are 16 regular season wins and four bowl victories (complete list of wins on Page 4). Also in the streak are three straight road wins against non-B1G teams, tied for the 10th longest streak in the FBS. The Gophers’ last road loss out of conference came Sept. 13, 2014, at TCU. Minnesota is 12-0 under P.J. Fleck in non-conference games.