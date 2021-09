Davis, Cline lead Spartans over Buccaneers

FAIRLEA — Monquelle Davis completed all 10 of his pass attempts for 111 yards and two touchdowns as Class AAA No. 13 Greenbrier East defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 56-14.

Both of Davis' TDs went to Bryson Ormsbee, for 11 and 6 yards.

Ian Cline ran for a game-high 197 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown, on 19 carries.

The Spartans (3-1) outgained the Buccaneers 499-82.

East will be off next week before visiting Mingo Central on Oct. 1.

B-U 0 7 0 7 — 14

GE 14 28 14 0 — 56

First quarter

GE: Monquelle Davis 37 run (kick failed), 11:11.

GE: Lucas McCallister 5 run (Ian Cline run), 8:39.

Second quarter

GE: Garrett Bennett 26 run (Noah Dotson kick), 11:29.

BU: Savion Farmer 80 kickoff return (Cameron Zuliani kick), 11:16.

GE: Bryson Ormsbee 11 pass from Davis (Dotson kick), 9:15.

GE: Ormsbee 6 pass from Davis (Dotson kick), 3:13.

GE: Cline 14 run (Dotson kick), :19.

Third quarter

GE: J.T. Spencer 9 run (Dotson kick), 8:26.

GE: Cline 12 run (Dotson kick), 5:57.

Fourth quarter

BU: Liam Garcia 28 run (Zuliani kick), 4:55.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — B-U: Garcia 2-31, Elijah Bryant 7-22, Farmer 13-17, Zack Mayle 5-12, Ian Donnen 4-(-22); GE: Cline 19-197, Davis 4-59, Donevin Penn 5-43, Bennett 2-42, Spencer 2-17, McCallister 1-5, Carter Hamilton 5-3.

PASSING — B-U: Donnen 2-9-0-22; GE: Davis 10-10-0-111, Bennett 1-2-0-22.

RECEIVING — B-U: Sterlin Thropp 1-11, Carter Zuliani 1-11; GE: Ormsbee 5-37, McCallister 3-35, Cline 2-33, Braden Bragg 1-28.