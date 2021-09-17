CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CAT Strategic Metals Provides Results of the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Corporate Officers

buffalonynews.net
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(FRA:8CH) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ('AGSM') that was held on September 10, 2021. The shareholders approved every resolution presented to them as part of the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on August 18, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla updates its plans for 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced new updates for its plans for the 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The meeting will take place on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, at 5:30 PM EST, 2:30 PM PST. Tesla has officially announced that the Annual Shareholder Meeting will move from its Fremont, California, vehicle production facility...
FREMONT, CA
buffalonynews.net

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Bank of America Corporation.
buffalonynews.net

NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on September 16, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the seven directors standing for election and ratified the selection of Eide Bailly, as Solera National Bancorp, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year. Holders of 3,128,723 shares of common stock of the Company were present, in person or by proxy, accounting for 72.8% of the 4,299,953 shares entitled to vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Infrastructure#The Board Of Directors#Cse#Cattf#Company#National Instrument#Otcmarkets Com
thechronicle-news.com

NioCorp to Conduct its Annual General Meeting on December 2, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB) (OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that it will conduct its 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7000 S. Yosemite Street, Lower Level Conference Room, Centennial, Colorado, 80112.
CENTENNIAL, CO
dallassun.com

Digatrade Provides September Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP. (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today provides the following update to shareholders regarding the current progress made by its equity investment partner Securter Systems Inc ('Securter'). Digatrade owns 4,396,000 (15.42%) of a total issued and outstanding of 28,506,000 shares of Securter Systems and the exclusive marketing and distribution rights to the technology for two key territories: South America and the United Kingdom.
MARKETS
audi-mediacenter.com

Annual General Meeting 2020

Automobiles have been built for over 100 years at the Audi site in Neckarsulm. Driven by innovative ideas, passion and perfection, this site has transformed from a factory for knitting machines to a modern automobile production plant. AUDI AG is one of the largest employers in the Heilbronn-Franken economic region, with 15,710 employees (as of: December 31, 2020) working here for the mobility of the future. The company builds the Audi A4, Audi A5 Cabriolet, Audi A6, Audi A7 and Audi A8 and their derivatives at the roughly one million square meter (10,763,910.4 sq ft) site. AUDI AG expanded the plant by approximately 30 additional hectares about six kilometers (3.7 mi) away in the Böllinger Höfe industrial park in the Heilbronn area. This is the headquarters of Audi Sport GmbH and the production site for the Audi R8 high-performance sports car and the fully electric Audi e-tron GT*.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cats
Place
Vancouver, CA
buffalonynews.net

Terminus CEO Victor AI at CLSA: A Future City is a Moveable Feast

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Victor AI, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, was invited to CLSA Investors' Forum, where he shared the company's vision of a future city - AI CITY, and elaborated on the concept of 'mobility, sustainability, and opportunity', three key elements of a future city, using the company's recent partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai as an example.
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Imageware financial results provide strategic runway: biometrics stocks wrap

Imageware revenues increased by 29 percent to $942,000 for the second quarter of its fiscal 2021 on increases from biometric products and maintenance, according to an earnings call led by CEO Kristin Taylor. Taylor also introduced the company’s interim CFO Mike Shambach, who previously worked with Taylor at Qualcomm and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
buffalonynews.net

Group Ten Metals Provides Exploration Update and Advances Potential for Low-Carbon Battery and Platinum Group Metals at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') is pleased to provide an update on resource modeling and exploration activities, and further announces that it has engaged researchers at the University of British Columbia to study the potential for large-scale carbon sequestration at its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA.
Stamford Advocate

Isosceles Pharmaceuticals appoints Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA Chief Medical Officer and adds Thomas Harrison, LH.D as a strategic advisor

Growing Isosceles Pharmaceuticals team pushes to develop novel, non-opioid products to treat acute pain. Isosceles Pharmaceuticals welcomed two new team members -- Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA, and Thomas L. Harrison LH.D – to their award-winning mission. The early-stage venture launched two years ago, setting out to formulate and commercialize products that effectively and safely treat post-operative acute pain. Using synthetic cannabidiol manufactured under an FDA drug master file – along with novel parenteral delivery systems – Isosceles Pharmaceuticals is developing a platform of proprietary, non-opioid options. Neuman has joined the company as chief medical officer, while Harrison will serve as a strategic advisor.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
buffalonynews.net

'Cowin certificates to have full DOB'

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): People who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and want to travel abroad will have a CoWin vaccination certificate with their full date of birth, as per Dr. RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA). The date will follow the "yyyy-mm-dd"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

UnoRe Launches Risk Averse Staking Program

UnoRe, the world's first decentralized reinsurance platform, has launched an innovative staking program based on fixed-size stablecoin pools. It will be powered by the protocol's insurance risk management solution and allow users to stake and earn rewards using stablecoins. The new program satisfies a need in the DeFi sector of...
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Stocks Gushing, And These Are In Buy Zones

Other than biotechs, no industry group has seen more breakouts in the past few weeks than the U.S. oil & gas exploration and production industry group. It's become a fertile ground for investors thanks to improving fundamentals. Devon Energy (DVN) broke out Thursday. The company, whose principal operations are in the Delaware Basin, is…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Fastest-Growing IPO Stocks: 20 IPOs Expecting Up To 900% Growth In 2021

Led by founders from Google, UPST stock joins InMode and TaskUs on this list of today's top IPOs to watch. Heading into the last quarter of the year, what are the best IPO stocks to buy and watch in 2021? Led by Upstart (UPST) and TaskUs (TASK), here's a look at 20 IPOs that have debuted since 2019 and expect between 27% and up to 900% earnings growth in 2021 or their current fiscal year.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Materials Stocks to Buy as Investors Look Forward to 2022

While materials stocks occupy the undesirable quality of competing for the title of most boring investment category, Wall Street might very well apply a premium for dull holdings. For instance, while the S&P 500 index has been a solid performer — up 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis — over the trailing month, it’s down just under 1%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy