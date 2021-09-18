CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500 and Dollar on the Hook for Breaks with Evergrande, Fed and September Trade Ahead

By John Kicklighter
DailyFx
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500, Bitcoin, Evergrande and Dollar Talking Points. The S&P 500 ended this past week with a close below the 50-day moving average – yet another technical threat of difficult markets conditions. There are two general themes of scheduled event risk ahead: central bank decision anchored by the FOMC decision...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

US Dollar Post-FOMC Performance Hinges on Slew of US Data

Fresh data prints coming out of the US may prop up the Dollar over the remainder of the month as the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to change gears later this year. The US Dollar Index (DXY) tagged a fresh monthly high (93.52) following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision as the central bank laid out a tentative exit strategy, and signs of stronger growth along with indications of sticky inflation may prop up the Greenback as it fuels speculation for an imminent shift in Fed policy.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, Evergrande and Oil – Key Loonie Levels

USD/CAD fell to critical support as sentiment remained mixed. Rising oil prices may further support a stronger Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD eyes key levels with breakout potential in either direction. To learn more about how to trade USD/CAD. DailyFX Education section. USD/CAD Fundamentals Weigh on Risk Sentiment. After an eventful week...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#S P 500#Credit Rating#Fed#Fomc#Covid#Dow#Bloomberg#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#Turkish#Brazilian#Pmi
DailyFx

Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Imminent as Cable Contracts

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels. GBP/USD in consolidation at trend extremes- risk for deeper correction below monthly open. Focus is on a breakout of the 1.36 – 1.38 price range for guidance. The British Pound marked a third consecutive weekly decline against the US Dollarthis week with...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
MarketWatch

Bitcoin drops after PBOC said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender

Cryptocurrencies came under pressure on Friday after the People's Bank of China said digital currencies were not legal tender in the country and spoke of a deeper crackdown. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," according to a tranalsation of the statement on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website Friday. The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehavior in order to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," it said. Bitcoin dropped over 5% and Ether dropped 9%.
MARKETS
actionnewsnow.com

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
DailyFx

GBP/USD Flattens After BOE-Induced Rally

GBP/USD bounces off support as BOE delights traders with a hawkish tone. US yields see the biggest rise since February as FOMC meeting suggests a hawkish shift. GBP/USD has flattened overnight after its strongest rally in a month on Thursday. The British currency has been under pressure recently as an energy crisis has caused a number of gas providers to go bankrupt, but the hawkish tone from the Bank of England sparked some optimism into the Pound pushing GBP/USD above recent resistance at 1.3720, with Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders, two of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members, voting for an early end to the pandemic stimulus.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EUR/USD Outlook – Recovery Looks Weak and Increasingly Vulnerable

10-year US Treasury yields touching multi-week highs. EUR/USD is likely to re-test 1.1700 in the short-term. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The recent rally in US Treasury yields has not fully fed through into the US dollar with the...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: China, Energy and Yields in Play. What Will Drive AUD/USD?

Evergrande continues to plague markets and some issues are unresolved. Commodities have mixed implications as energy supply constraints continue. Long term yields on the march: will 10-year AU-US spreads impact AUD/USD?. Central banks gave their audience what they wanted this week, while the Chinese government remains guarded over Evergrande’s debt...
WORLD
DailyFx

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Bearish Price Action Points to More Weakness

Gold has been trending lower after failing to clear resistance in the $1835 area earlier this month. The recent sell-off accelerated after XAU/USD broke below its 50-day SMA last week. The US treasury yield outlook following the September FOMC meeting is likely to create headwinds for non-interest bearing assets in...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy