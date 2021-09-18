Herd, Mountaineers play to 2-2 draw

HUNTINGTON — In front of a record crowd of 3,033, No. 6 Marshall and No. 4 West Virginia played to a 2-2 draw Friday night at Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex in Huntington. Dubbed the “Mountain State Derby” in the days leading up to the match, Huntington became the focal point of soccer in the state of West Virginia, but a winner couldn’t be decided after each side scored twice in regulation and was kept out of the net in the two overtime periods.