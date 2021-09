Chetek firefighters did not have far to go in responding to a truck fire on Friday afternoon, Sept. 17. At around 2:20 p.m., Chetek Fire was paged to the ABC Truss lot on Railroad Avenue, which is immediately south of the Chetek Fire Department Hall. Radio dispatches said there was a small fuel leak and that there were no injuries and EMS was not needed. The fire was under control by 2:27 p.m. Aaron Nichols, branch manager for ABC Truss, said the fire was electrical in nature and there was minor damage to the truck. Above, Chetek firefighters check on the truck after the fire was extinguished. Photo by Jim Bell | Chetek Alert.

CHETEK, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO