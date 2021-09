BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles-area emergency room doctor who has been indicted for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been traveling across the country spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: CBS) Dr. Simone Gold is a licensed physician and surgeon, according to the California Medical Board, and founded America’s Frontline Doctors, which staged a now-infamous news conference in front of the Supreme Court last year to criticize pandemic lockdowns and government efforts to stop the spread of the virus. In one appearance, Gold claimed that that all the COVID vaccine candidates cause diseases, rather than help prevent...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO