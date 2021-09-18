CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell County, KY

Colonels come up short against Bell County, 36-22

By Les Dixon Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3pTz_0bzwWQVj00

WILLIAMSBURG — Zeke Eier’s Whitley County Colonels hung tough against Bell County but the Bobcats did just enough to pull out a 36-22 decision over the Colonels.

The loss dropped Whitley County to 1-3, as the Colonels will attempt to get back on track Friday at home against district foe Pulaski County.

It didn’t take Bell County long to find the end zone.

The Bobcats scored on their first possession thanks to a one-yard keeper from quarterback Cameron Burnett, who gave his team a 6-0 lead. Bell County added the two-point conversion, extending its lead to 8-0 at the 9:30 mark of the first quarter.

Whitley County answered right before the end of the quarter (46 seconds) as Caden Rose scored from two yards out while Caden Petrey added the two-point conversion to tie the game at eight apiece.

Dawson Woolum added a four-yard touchdown run four minutes into the second quarter as the Bobcats’ lead grew to 16-8 after adding the two-point conversion.

Bell County scored another touchdown at the end of the first half as Burnett connected with George Pace for a seven-yard touchdown strike as the Bobcats took a 22-8 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Dudley Hilton’s squad preceded to put distance between themselves and Whitley County in the second half with Ethan Raby scoring on a two-yard run while Burnett found paydirt with a nine-yard run to extend Bell County’s lead to 36-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Whitley County never gave up, though.

The Colonels cut their deficit to 36-22 with 8:57 remaining in the fourth quarter after Petrey connected with Trevor Downs for a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Whitley County recovered the onside kick but Bell County’s Burnett intercepted Petrey’s pass on the ensuing play to put the game away.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Football
Williamsburg, KY
Sports
County
Whitley County, KY
County
Bell County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Whitley County, KY
Sports
County
Pulaski County, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonels#Bobcats#American Football
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
2K+
Followers
106
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy