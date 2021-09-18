Colonels come up short against Bell County, 36-22

WILLIAMSBURG — Zeke Eier’s Whitley County Colonels hung tough against Bell County but the Bobcats did just enough to pull out a 36-22 decision over the Colonels.

The loss dropped Whitley County to 1-3, as the Colonels will attempt to get back on track Friday at home against district foe Pulaski County.

It didn’t take Bell County long to find the end zone.

The Bobcats scored on their first possession thanks to a one-yard keeper from quarterback Cameron Burnett, who gave his team a 6-0 lead. Bell County added the two-point conversion, extending its lead to 8-0 at the 9:30 mark of the first quarter.

Whitley County answered right before the end of the quarter (46 seconds) as Caden Rose scored from two yards out while Caden Petrey added the two-point conversion to tie the game at eight apiece.

Dawson Woolum added a four-yard touchdown run four minutes into the second quarter as the Bobcats’ lead grew to 16-8 after adding the two-point conversion.

Bell County scored another touchdown at the end of the first half as Burnett connected with George Pace for a seven-yard touchdown strike as the Bobcats took a 22-8 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Dudley Hilton’s squad preceded to put distance between themselves and Whitley County in the second half with Ethan Raby scoring on a two-yard run while Burnett found paydirt with a nine-yard run to extend Bell County’s lead to 36-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Whitley County never gave up, though.

The Colonels cut their deficit to 36-22 with 8:57 remaining in the fourth quarter after Petrey connected with Trevor Downs for a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Whitley County recovered the onside kick but Bell County’s Burnett intercepted Petrey’s pass on the ensuing play to put the game away.