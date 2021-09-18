STILL PERFECT: North Laurel runs record to 4-0 with win over Barren County

GLASGOW — North Laurel started slow but finished strong as the Jaguars improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017 by defeating Barren County, 34-7.

Both teams were without some of their starters due to injuries and quarantined but that didn’t keep Chris Larkey’s team from eventually pulling out the 27-point win.

North Laurel will now switch its focus to Thursday’s crosstown matchup with South Laurel which will be the first district game for both the Jaguars and Cardinals.

Both teams struggled to move the ball during the first 18 minutes of the first half.

North Laurel finally managed to get its offensive attack going midway through the second quarter with Tucker Warren’s 30-yard run setting up Jacob Bowman’s 18-yard touchdown run with 5:59 remaining in the first half, as the Jaguars took a 7-0 advantage.

North Laurel’s defense made a big play with less than two minutes remaining in the first half that set up another score.

The Jaguars recorded a sack and forced a turnover on the same play which led to Warren’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Caden Harris as North Laurel took a 13-0 lead into halftime.

The Jaguars began to build some cushion between themselves and Barren County in the second half as Warren raced 22 yards for a touchdown while Christian Larkey added the two-point conversion, pushing North Laurel’s lead to 21-0 with 6:53 left in the third quarter.

The Trojans managed to cut into the Jaguars’ lead on their ensuing possession after scoring on a 52-yard touchdown making the score 21-7 with 4:53 left in the third quarter.

It didn’t take North Laurel long to respond as the Jaguars scored on their ensuing possession.

Warren managed to throw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Bowling, increasing their team’s lead to 28-7 with 3:53 left in the third quarter.

Jayce Hacker added a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:03 left in the game as North Laurel’s lead grew to 34-7.