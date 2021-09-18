CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barren County, KY

STILL PERFECT: North Laurel runs record to 4-0 with win over Barren County

By Les Dixon Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQ24L_0bzwWN6m00

GLASGOW — North Laurel started slow but finished strong as the Jaguars improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017 by defeating Barren County, 34-7.

Both teams were without some of their starters due to injuries and quarantined but that didn’t keep Chris Larkey’s team from eventually pulling out the 27-point win.

North Laurel will now switch its focus to Thursday’s crosstown matchup with South Laurel which will be the first district game for both the Jaguars and Cardinals.

Both teams struggled to move the ball during the first 18 minutes of the first half.

North Laurel finally managed to get its offensive attack going midway through the second quarter with Tucker Warren’s 30-yard run setting up Jacob Bowman’s 18-yard touchdown run with 5:59 remaining in the first half, as the Jaguars took a 7-0 advantage.

North Laurel’s defense made a big play with less than two minutes remaining in the first half that set up another score.

The Jaguars recorded a sack and forced a turnover on the same play which led to Warren’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Caden Harris as North Laurel took a 13-0 lead into halftime.

The Jaguars began to build some cushion between themselves and Barren County in the second half as Warren raced 22 yards for a touchdown while Christian Larkey added the two-point conversion, pushing North Laurel’s lead to 21-0 with 6:53 left in the third quarter.

The Trojans managed to cut into the Jaguars’ lead on their ensuing possession after scoring on a 52-yard touchdown making the score 21-7 with 4:53 left in the third quarter.

It didn’t take North Laurel long to respond as the Jaguars scored on their ensuing possession.

Warren managed to throw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Bowling, increasing their team’s lead to 28-7 with 3:53 left in the third quarter.

Jayce Hacker added a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:03 left in the game as North Laurel’s lead grew to 34-7.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, KY
County
Barren County, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Bowling#American Football#Cardinals#Trojans
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
2K+
Followers
106
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy