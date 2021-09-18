Robert Durst Convicted of Murdering Longtime Friend Susan Berman
After many decades of evading criminal conviction, Robert Durst has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The verdict was announced in Los Angeles court on Friday, more than 20 years after the real estate heir allegedly killed his good friend Susan Berman. Durst is accused of fatally shooting the crime writer at her Beverly Hills home on Dec. 23, 2020. Prosecutors allege the millionaire killed Berman after learning she had plans to speak to authorities about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst. Berman allegedly told friends she provided a fake alibi for Durst after his wife went missing in New York, suggesting she was part of a murder coverup.www.complex.com
