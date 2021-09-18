CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Durst Convicted of Murdering Longtime Friend Susan Berman

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many decades of evading criminal conviction, Robert Durst has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The verdict was announced in Los Angeles court on Friday, more than 20 years after the real estate heir allegedly killed his good friend Susan Berman. Durst is accused of fatally shooting the crime writer at her Beverly Hills home on Dec. 23, 2020. Prosecutors allege the millionaire killed Berman after learning she had plans to speak to authorities about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst. Berman allegedly told friends she provided a fake alibi for Durst after his wife went missing in New York, suggesting she was part of a murder coverup.

www.complex.com

Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Real estate heir Robert Durst is found GUILTY of murder over 2000 shooting of confidante Susan Berman but wasn't in court to hear verdict after contact with driver who has COVID

Real estate heir Robert Durst has been found guilty of the 2000 murder of a confidante who threatened to retract her alibi over the 1982 killing of his wife. He wasn't present when the Los Angeles jury reached a verdict Friday in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir. Jurors deliberated about seven hours over three days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for suffocating ex-girlfriend to death in suitcase he abandoned by roadside

A man who tied up his ex-girlfriend inside a suitcase and left her to suffocate to death by the side of a road in Connecticut has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.Javier Da Silva Rojas, 26, from Queens, New York, pled guilty last year to one count of kidnapping resulting in death for his savage attack on 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, a book shop worker and aspiring tattoo artist.At a sentencing hearing in White Plains on Thursday, Ms Reyes’ mother Norma Sanchez called Da Silva a “selfish, greedy and soulless person” who “deserve[s] nothing but pain and rejection”.Da Silva...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Jury Begins Deliberations In R. Kelly Trial After 6 Weeks Of Testimony

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The jury began deliberations Friday in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City. During the six weeks of testimony, jurors heard from 50 witnesses, including 45 for the prosecution. Friday around 10:30 a.m., the judge began charging the jury, instructing them for about three hours. At 1:40 p.m., the jury of seven men and five women began deliberating. They called it a day around 5:30 p.m. after asking to see all the exhibits, a floor plan of Kelly’s recording studio, readback of the testimony, and more. The verdict sheet is about seven pages long. Robert Sylvester Kelly, 54,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles, CA
New York State
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
northwestgeorgianews.com

Dancer testifies she walked in on R. Kelly and an underage Aaliyah in midst of sex act

NEW YORK — A dancer for R. Kelly testified Monday that she walked in on the R&B superstar in the midst of a sex act with Aaliyah, who was underage. The woman, who was also a minor at the time, said she was looking to pull a prank on Kelly aboard his tour bus outside Washington, D.C.. But when she opened the door to a back room of the bus, she was shocked to see the two singers.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Nicki Minaj, Husband Gone Hiding After Failing to Bribe Rape Victim with This Whopping Amount? [Report]

After Kenneth Petty failed to register himself as a sex offender, the convicted rapist will possibly receive an order to attend a court hearing against his victim soon. Sources reported that Kenneth faced a civil lawsuit filed against him just in June for sexual assault. Petty's wife and the mother of their child, Nicki Minaj, had done everything to save their reputation and marriage by attempting to settle his case out of court.
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Tribune

Ex-Prisons officer suspected of leaking R. Kelly’s jail communications to blogger, federal records show

R&B superstar R. Kelly had been locked up at Chicago’s federal jail for four months when a popular YouTube personality touted an inside scoop on the singer’s tumultuous relationship with two girlfriends still living in his high-rise apartment. Apparently wanting to keep the women in his camp, Kelly allegedly had a friend bring $1,500 in cash to the Trump Tower residence to help pay their ...
CHICAGO, IL
Susan Berman
Robert Durst
The US Sun

Who was Natalie Williamson and what was her cause of death?

AT a Venice house party on September 5, 2021 Natalie Williamson along with three others died in what is being reported as drug overdose. Natalie Williamson, 33 died on Sunday of a fentanyl-laced cocaine overdose in Venice beach, California. How does Natalie Williamson know Kate Quigley?. Comedian and model Kate...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Attorney Compares Him to MLK During Closing Arguments

Martin Luther King Jr.'s name got dragged into R. Kelly's federal trial on multiple sex crimes in a pretty outrageous way -- his attorney says the singer should be acquitted because he's just like MLK. Yeah, try to catch your breath. Closing arguments are going down Thursday in the federal...
CELEBRITIES
#Murder#Shooting#Kathleen Mccormack#Hbo#The New York Times#The Washington Post
The Independent

Nurse who found bodies of businessman, wife sues for damages

A home health nurse who discovered the bodies of a prominent Minnesota businessman and his wife in a murder-suicide case is suing their estate and seeking damages for emotional trauma.Lisa Ann Hayes walked in on a grisly scene in April 2019 at the Lake Minnetonka mansion of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs. Irwin Jacobs had fatally shot his wife and then himself amid health and financial troubles, according to investigators. Irwin once held a stake in the Minnesota Vikings and was a nationally known investor who made a fortune as a corporate raider in the 1980s and 1990s.Hayes is seeking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed As Accidental Overdose

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials say actor Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was acute intoxication from a deadly mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Williams had previously spoken about his struggles with addiction. Photos: Remembering Michael K. Williams Through The Years He was found dead earlier this month in his Brooklyn apartment. News of his sudden passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from loved ones, fans, and friends in the entertainment world, including at last week’s Emmy Awards.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

50 Cent Targets Michael K. Williams Again After Actor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Even though people called him out the first time, 50 Cent wasn’t finished posting about Michael K. Williams. After already mentioning the late actor’s recent death while promoting his business endeavors on Instagram earlier this month, 50 returned to the app on Friday after Williams’ cause of death was revealed. New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner determined the 54-year-old actor died of acute intoxication due to a lethal combination of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine, per TMZ.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Robert Durst Convicted of Murdering His Friend Susan Berman

