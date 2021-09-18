Robert Durst Convicted of Murdering Longtime Friend Susan Berman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The jury began deliberations Friday in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City. During the six weeks of testimony, jurors heard from 50 witnesses, including 45 for the prosecution. Friday around 10:30 a.m., the judge began charging the jury, instructing them for about three hours. At 1:40 p.m., the jury of seven men and five women began deliberating. They called it a day around 5:30 p.m. after asking to see all the exhibits, a floor plan of Kelly’s recording studio, readback of the testimony, and more. The verdict sheet is about seven pages long. Robert Sylvester Kelly, 54,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO