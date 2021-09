The surge in demand from e-commerce orders since the start of the pandemic pushes warehouses to adopt greater technology to keep up efficiency. According to ABI Research, more than half a million robots are likely to be shipped worldwide in 2030 with an annual compound growth rate of 40% from now until then. Automated storage and retrieval systems are also on a steep incline, with Swisslog, Körber and Bastian Solutions leading the way.

