V.com weekend vote: How many CDs do you have?

By Laurie Niles
violinist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 17, 2021, 10:00 PM · Recently I was talking via Zoom with fellow violinist Renée-Paule Gauthier (who runs the excellent Mind Over Finger podcast) and I noticed something behind her -- a wall of CDs. Tons of them. "Ahhh, I see you have a CD collection," I said. I,...

www.violinist.com

violinist.com

V.com weekend vote: Start Bach's Preludio up-bow, or down-bow?

September 12, 2021, 12:51 PM · After 300 years of playing this staple of the repertoire, you'd think violinists might come to a consensus about how to start the "Preludio" from Bach's Partita No. 3 in E major. Up-bow, or down-bow? Of course, we haven't. I started thinking about this...
MUSIC
Android Police

Weekend poll: How do you feel about Material You?

It's been a while since Android received a visual overhaul, but that's just what's on the menu this year. Google's new Material You design strategy is a bold shift from its previous look, pulling colors from your phone's wallpaper to create a dynamic theme across all of your support apps. As we draw closer to the official launch of Android 12, it's worth finding out just how Android users are feeling about the change.
TECHNOLOGY
violinist.com

Tone Production Troubles

I've recently been having some difficulty getting certain notes to speak on my instrument, specifically notes in mid-high positions, and the open G and D strings. Instead of a full tone, I often hear a whistling/scratching sound. The only way to cure the bad tone seems to be to press my fingers down all the way to the fingerboard. Normally, my instrument is very responsive, and I can play with a light left hand, so that I can stay a tiny distance away from the fingerboard when I play a note.
ENTERTAINMENT
violinist.com

Exclusive Interview with TwoSet Violin: Announcing 2021 Virtual World Tour

September 24, 2021, 7:02 PM · Before the pandemic, classical comedy duo TwoSet Violin - which consists of Australian violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen - was gaining momentum as a live act. Founded in 2014, TwoSet was known primarily for their hilarious viral Youtube videos that depict life as a classical musician and have reached some five million viewers. But in 2017 their act grew to include more in-person performances. That's when they started traveling all over the globe to perform live shows for their first world tour, which was completely financed through crowdfunding.
BEAUTY & FASHION
State
Colorado State
InsideHook

Why September 24, 1991 Was the Best Day in Music History

(Originally published in 2016, we’ve updated this ode to the best record store release day ever for its 30th anniversary.) Vinyl is dead. Metallica has just gone mainstream. Pearl Jam is “that band that used to be Mother Love Bone” and playing for 200 people at a dive bar in my college town. And I am a week removed from lining up at midnight to buy Use Your Illusion I and II, the two new Guns ‘n Roses albums that are supposed to shape the rest of the music year.
MUSIC
violinist.com

Wieniawski's Polonaise de Concert, Op.4 - Wilhemj Edition

Edited: September 24, 2021, 4:41 PM · I'm curious to know more about Wilhelmj's edition of Wieniawski's Polonaise de Concert, Opus 4. I prefer it over the original version. Aaron Rosand and Nathan Milstein are two that come to mind who preferred (and recorded) this edition also. It's currently out of print, though you can download it from:
MUSIC
violinist.com

Orchestra issues

So in my communuty orchestra I am in the viola section. We are playing Schubert 9, Beethoven Corialane Overture, some stuff from West Side Story and a piece by one of our members. As many of you know, a lot of viola parts are 16th notes a lot of the...
MUSIC
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. It’s one of the most widely read stories in our history, viewed hundreds of millions of times on this site. But a lot has changed since 2004; back then the iPod was relatively new, and Billie Eilish was three years old. So we’ve decided to give the list a total reboot. To create the new version of the RS 500 we convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward — as well as figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists. They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and we tabulated the results.
MUSIC
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Kid Rock cancels concerts because “over half” of his band has COVID-19

Kid Rock will not be rocking this weekend as planned, since “over half” of his band has tested positive for COVID-19. “I am pissed,” the “Bawitdaba” singer tweeted Thursday evening. “Over half the band has f***ing covid (not me).”. Anticipating questions from “s*** for brains bloggers and media trolls,” Rock...
PUBLIC HEALTH
violinist.com

A Violinist Reimagines the Metronome

September 19, 2021, 4:34 PM · Years of studying music has taught me that there are at least two ways of learning anything. For example, one way of learning vibrato is to observe a good one and imitate it. Another way is to learn it in parts, the first one being to wave your wrist like you’re knocking on a door. Both methods result in the same technique, but a student may only resonate with one of the methods. Teaching music is a fishing expedition. If one method hits a brick wall, try the other twenty. No one learns everything there is to know about vibrato in one revelatory moment. Insight comes with experience and frustration.
MUSIC
gizmostory.com

How Many Episodes will Nailed it! Season 6 Have?

Netflix has dropped a “Nailed It” trailer for season 6 on YouTube, and it’s officially announced. As we know, the earlier season was launched in March without any hurdles. If you have never watched the rest five seasons of Nailed it, then don’t worry; the show is more like the several ” Baking and Cooking Championship” yet with a twist that not everyone can bake. Here you can predict lots of fun and giggles in this season.
TV SERIES
Variety

Yebba’s Stunning ‘Dawn’ Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also produced many of the songs on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
violinist.com

The Week in Reviews, Op. 321: Stefan Jackiw; Hilary Hahn, Anne-Sophie Mutter

September 21, 2021, 12:33 PM · In an effort to promote the coverage of live violin performance, Violinist.com each week presents links to reviews of notable concerts and recitals around the world. Stefan Jackiw performed the world premiere of Conrad Tao's Violin Concerto with the Atlanta Symphony Orcheatra. The Atlanta...
MUSIC

