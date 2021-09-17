City seeks public input on Selma’s future for 2030 Comprehensive Plan

Saratoga Springs officials are seeking public input before they decide whether to prohibit certain marijuana business from operating in the city. While city commissioners offered little insight into their position on opting out of marijuana dispensaries and stores that allow on-site consumption, they received a quick reminder at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that they have until Dec. 31 to decide whether they want to prohibit either or both of the two types of businesses they have a say on.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO