City seeks public input on Selma’s future for 2030 Comprehensive Plan

By Brad Fisher
selmasun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Selma held the first in a series of meetings Monday seeking public input on updating its comprehensive plan. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. told citizens who attended on Zoom and Facebook that the city created what he called “a pretty good” 25-year comprehensive plan in 2009, but he wants to go further and gather public input for a modified 2030 version of the plan that can be implemented.

