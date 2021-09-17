France Pulls U.S., Aussie Ambassadors Over ‘Brutal’ Nuclear Sub Deal
In a fit of pique, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced on Friday evening that the country will bring home its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia over Australia’s decision to buy U.S.-made nuclear submarines instead of conventional ones manufactured in France. The deal between Washington and Canberra followed Australia’s cancellation of a contract with the French, which Le Drian called “unacceptable behavior.”www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0