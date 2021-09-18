Rays 7, Tigers 4 (10 innings): Well, that escalated quickly

Al Avila and Chris Illitch must finally have an off-season that will catapult the Tigers into contention. Yes. You heard me right. Take out the 9-24 start, the Tigers have been a team no one really wants to play. They are gritty, they are fast, they can pitch. I know everyone is screaming for Carlos Correa but I am more apt to take a flyer on Trevor Story or Javier Baez and give Kreidler a chance to play AAA the full year then to come up and contribute. It seems likely that Torkelson and Greene will come to Spring Training and make the team. I think they both should be given that shot without service time manipulation. If they make the team out of the spring, these Tigers could really start to put up some serious offensive numbers. Al Avila and AJ Hinch will actually have to make some tough decisions with the players at the margins because they will no longer be given the playing time. Guys like Goodrum, Short, W Castro, Reyes, Jimenez, Boyd, are likely to be replaced on the roster with guys like Torkelson, Greene, Kreidler, Faedo, Wentz at some point and whomever they pick up via free agency will probably be a starter.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO