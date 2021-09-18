CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays 7, Tigers 4 (10 innings): Well, that escalated quickly

By JT Law
Bless You Boys
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Two of a four-game weekend set against the Rays in the cozy confines of Ye Olde Trop, after Tampa Bay won the first game on Thursday, saw the Tigers drop another one, 7-4 in 10 innings. Detroit took the lead in the second inning and held it for some time, but the Rays tied up the contest in the ninth and won it convincingly in the tenth.

www.blessyouboys.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose two late leads, then game to Tigers in 11 innings

DETROIT — Manager Kevin Cash warned before this weekend’s series that his American League-best Rays would have their hands full against a Tigers team better than its sub-.500 record. He was right. Tampa Bay lost two of the three games, with Sunday’s 8-7 defeat in 11 innings especially crushing as...
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers rally twice to top Rays in 11 innings

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers lost their lead in the eighth but rallied twice to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 in 11 innings Sunday at Comerica Park. The wild finish gave the Tigers (68-76) a series victory over the Rays (89-54), who maintain a healthy lead in the American League East.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Derek Holland
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Gregory Soto
Detroit News

'There's been a turning of the culture here': Relentless Tigers outlast Rays in 11 innings, 8-7

Detroit — Already, Tigers skipper AJ Hinch is getting tired of the "Little Engine That Could" narrative. How about the "Little Engine That Did?" The Tigers were down to their final strike Sunday when Jeimer Candelario blasted his second home run of the game, a two-run shot off reliever Andrew Kittredge to tie the game at 7 in the bottom of the 10th.
MLB
wtmj.com

Brewers fall to Tigers in 11 innings, 1-0

Obviously, with a rotation that starts with Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, and a healthy and settled in Freddy Peralta, the Brewers are no stranger to low-scoring games. This particular game, which involved a record-setting game pace before an hour and forty-nine-minute delay, had both Peralta pitchers absolutely rolling. It was...
MLB
927thevan.com

Another walk-off win in extra innings for the Tigers

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 in extra-innings last night at Comerica Park. Derek Hill had a walk-off double to plate the winning run in the 11th inning. Matt Manning goes to the hill for Detroit against Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff in this afternoon’s...
MLB
Bless You Boys

Tigers 2021 Off-Season Could Put Them Over The Top!

Al Avila and Chris Illitch must finally have an off-season that will catapult the Tigers into contention. Yes. You heard me right. Take out the 9-24 start, the Tigers have been a team no one really wants to play. They are gritty, they are fast, they can pitch. I know everyone is screaming for Carlos Correa but I am more apt to take a flyer on Trevor Story or Javier Baez and give Kreidler a chance to play AAA the full year then to come up and contribute. It seems likely that Torkelson and Greene will come to Spring Training and make the team. I think they both should be given that shot without service time manipulation. If they make the team out of the spring, these Tigers could really start to put up some serious offensive numbers. Al Avila and AJ Hinch will actually have to make some tough decisions with the players at the margins because they will no longer be given the playing time. Guys like Goodrum, Short, W Castro, Reyes, Jimenez, Boyd, are likely to be replaced on the roster with guys like Torkelson, Greene, Kreidler, Faedo, Wentz at some point and whomever they pick up via free agency will probably be a starter.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Fip#Bflorp#Upper 90s#Padres#Era#Aaa#Nice Niko Goodrum#Bally Sports Detroit#Rays De Tampa Bay#Raysbeisbol
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lose to Tampa Bay Rays, 7-4, in 10 innings: Game thread replay

Detroit Tigers (70-77) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (91-56) Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). UPDATE:14 top prospects to watch (for free) as Tigers' minor leaguers wrap up seasons. WINDSOR:Why the numbers are lying about the state of Detroit's pro...
MLB
numberfire.com

Nelson Cruz (forearm) sitting for Rays on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Cruz will move to the bench on Friday with Austin Meadows filling the designated hitter role. Meadows will bat fourth versus right-hander Casey Mize and the Tigers. numberFire's models project Meadows...
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Logs two-inning save

Fulmer allowed a hit and struck out four to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Milwaukee. The right-hander protected a three-run lead over the last two innings of the contest to earn his ninth save of the year. He's posted 6.1 consecutive scoreless innings while adding three holds in his last five appearances. Fulmer has a 3.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67:17 K:BB across 63 innings this year while earning a place in Detroit's closer committee, although he's often played second fiddle to Gregory Soto.
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers lose 3-run lead in 9th inning; Rays win on walk-off homer in 10th

The Detroit Tigers were cruising to an unexpectedly easy victory over the first-place Tampa Bay Rays when everything fell apart in the bottom of the ninth. The Rays scored three runs in the ninth to tied the game and then hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the 10th to beat the Tigers 7-4 on Friday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Bless You Boys

Tigers at Rays Preview: Peralta looks to split series in Tampa

The Detroit Tigers finally got back on the winning track yesterday with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, behind a commendable performance by the bullpen. The road win gives the team a chance to split the four-game series after dropping the first two on Thursday and Friday. Today...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Wily Peralta deals 7 scoreless innings in 2-0 win over Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wily Peralta earned a firm handshake from Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch upon the completion of his 13th consecutive scoreless inning over two starts. This time, he excelled against the American League-best Tampa Bay Rays. "I'm in a really good rhythm right now," Peralta said. The...
MLB
Bless You Boys

Former Tigers catcher Alex Avila will retire after 2021 season, per report

Former Tigers catcher Alex Avila will retire at the end of the 2021 MLB season, according to a report from Maria Torres of The Athletic. Avila, 34, is currently playing out his final season in a part-time role with the Washington Nationals. The bulk of Avila’s 13-year career came with...
MLB
Bless You Boys

Tigers make major cuts in player development staff

With the exception of the Triple-A International League, the minor league affiliates completed their 2021 seasons over the weekend. While the Toledo Mud Hens and other Triple-A affiliates will stay in action through next week to continue to serve as feeder league and support for the major league franchises, this marks the end of the minor league regular season. As a result, the Detroit Tigers revamped front office is already making moves in terms of their organizational coaching staff.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Tigers 5, White Sox 3: LOBster fest proves another feast for the Tigers

This was a hard fought game in which the two teams combined for 28 hits, and yet only eight runs were scored as both teams’ pitchers came up big, or lucky as the case may be, with runners in scoring position. Fortunately, the Tigers broke through in the late innings, and despite plenty of drama, the bullpen held on to take this one by a score of 5-3, winning the three-game set in the process.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Rookie ball round-up from Florida Complex League action

The Florida Complex League wrapped their season on Saturday. That natural break provides us with an excellent opportunity to check in on the Tigers’ up-and-comers who spent their season representing one of the team’s two squads in the FCL. Although many of the players who spend time there aren’t household names yet, it’s a very young league and serves as baseball’s first step in dividing the men from the boys, particularly among international signees.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy