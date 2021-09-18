N-W ground game finds its legs on game-winning drive against Niagara Falls

Te’Sean Mathews was spent. His knee locked up and he was being propped up by crutches. If Mathews looked like he had been in a car crash, it was because he was. Three days before Niagara Wheatfield squared off with Niagara Falls on Friday, Mathews was struck by a car while riding his bike. But the Falcons still rode Mathews in the second half to a 26-21 victory, their first of the season.