Napa, CA

McNealy holes out for eagle on last, leads at Silverado

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPA, Calif. (AP) — Maverick McNealy overcame three consecutive bogeys and holed out from 74 yards for eagle on the last for an 8-under 64 and the second-round lead Friday in the Fortinet Championship. Winless in 66 career starts on the PGA Tour, McNealy had nine birdies — one from a greenside bunker to offset his stumbles and get to 12 under at Silverado Resort and Spa. Beau Hossler matched McNealy’s 64 to get to 6 under with Mito Pereira. First-round leader Chez Reavie barely made the cut after a round of 75 that included five bogeys and a double bogey left him eight strokes behind. Phil Mickelson was seven back at 5 under after a 69.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

