Guerrero hits 46th HR, but Twins hit 3 in row, top Blue Jays

By associatedpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his major league-leading 46th homer, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sanó hit consecutive homers as the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3. The Blue Jays slipped into the third spot in the AL wild-card race, one game behind Boston and a half-game behind the Yankees. Guerrero hit a solo homer in the third that pulled Toronto within 5-3. He was tied with Kansas City’s Salvador Perez for the homer lead going into the game. Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu fell to 2-4 with an 8.10 ERA in his past eight starts.

