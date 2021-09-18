St. Peter belts sluggish WHS football squad, 46-6
ST. PETER -- Solid offensive performances by quarterback Kole Guth and running back Vinny Guappone, plus a stifling defense, helped the St. Peter Saints roll past the Worthington Trojans high school football team Friday night in St. Peter, 46-6. Both teams were saddled with 0-2 records after their first two weeks. Both teams needed a win. The Saints accomplished their goal spectacularly, and the Trojans fell to 0-3 with a homecoming game against the Marshall Tigers to look forward to next Friday.www.dglobe.com
