CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa flexed its tenured Division-I muscle on FCS newcomer St. Thomas Saturday afternoon at the UNI-Dome, cruising to a 44-3 win. The Panthers (2-1) began their rout of the Tommies (1-1) with a dominant five-play, 52-yard drive on their first possession. Quarterback Theo Day — making his first start — completed his first pass for a gain of 7 yards to Deion McShane. Four plays later, Dom Williams — who ran for 73 yards on seven carries — followed blockers around the right side for a 36-yard touchdown.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO