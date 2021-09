Construction at Bob Hall Pier is one step closer to getting started. Officials say it may include a lot of the amenities that you asked for. Brent Chesney, county commissioner, says, “we had a lot of public input, lots and lots of people that responded to what they want to see online. So they took all that, gathered it all together, and now they’ve come up with some actual conceptual designs that were going to get a peak at today.”

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO