NFL

Devon Givens 9-17-2021

975thefanatic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon discusses the matchups with the 49ers this weekend, ask what concerns you about Week 2, takes predictions and more!

975thefanatic.com

975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelli Show 9-17-2021

Mike opens the show talking about the Eagles game Sunday and how it can be a big chance for them to prove themselves (0:00:00-0:13:47). Mike hits the phones, and asks callers to make predictions about Sunday’s game (0:13:57-1:25:45). Brian Westbrook Joins for the full hour, previews Eagles- 49ers, goes head to head with Mike in a picks segment, and more (1:25:55-2:08:00). Mike takes more calls (2:08:10-2:41:22). They close it out with Sound Off (2:41:32-end).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 9-17-2021

Today’s best of has John and the guys’ predictions for this Sunday’s Eagles-49ers game, as well as an interview with Eagles legend Brian Dawkins!
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Inside The Birds 9-20-2021

Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan break down the Eagles 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping their record to 1-1 on the season.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Best of Joe Tordy and Dei Lynam 9-19-2021

Dei and Joe preview the Eagles’ Week 2 game vs the 49ers. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic, Mike’s sports acumen, witty pop-cultural references and overall fun persona are just a […]
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 9-19-2021

Hunter reacts to the Eagles disappointing 17-11 loss to the 49ers. He was obviously unhappy with the loss; but he realizes this is a long season with a lot of room for growth.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The 5 Numbers That Tell The Story of Eagles vs 49ers

As exciting as week one was, the week 2 game vs the 49ers was equally dull. Eagles fell 17-11, and seemed to have nothing going on offense for large parts of the game. We said to expect some down games from a young Qb and a rookie head coach, and that is what we got. Jalen Hurts failed to get to 200 passing yards, and Nick Sirianni’s play calling is fairly being questioned by media and fans. But what can we take away from the loss? Here are the 5 Numbers that tell the story of why the Eagles lost.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Carson Wentz Snap Tracker- Week 2

Many fans were not only keeping track of the Eagle’s game, but also the Colts game. Not necessarily the score, but the snaps of former Eagles QB Carson Wentz. As we all know, whether or not the Eagles get the Colts first-round pick is dependent on Wentz playing 75% of the snaps, or 70% if the Colts make the playoffs. He played 100% of the snaps in week 1. Did he keep up that pace in week 2?
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Eagles Stock Report- Week 2 Edition

The Eagles followed up an impressive week 1, with a very disappointing week 2. They just never got going in this game, and costly mistakes led to them leaving points on the field. But even in the loss, were there any standouts to give some praise to? Let’s see who on the Eagles stock rose, and whose stock is dropping after the week 2 loss to the 49ers.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Troy Aikman Tonight

Troy Aikman took his place alongside Joe Buck for Thursday night’s Panthers-Texans game. And per usual, everyone said the same thing about the NFL commentator during the broadcast. Aikman and Buck make up one of the best sports broadcasting duos in the NFL. But because we see them so often,...
NFL
1045espn.com

AFR 9-17-2021 Hour 2 | The Riot Radio Hour w/Ryan Theriot

In hour two of After Further Review, Matt is joined by Ryan Theriot for the Riot Radio Hour. We lead you off with Ryan’s Letter to Central Michigan. Theriot brings you this week’s edition of Kick Rocks. We look at the Saints final injury report before their game vs the...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

State of the NFC East- Week 3

It was not a great week for most of the NFC East. Even some of the teams that won did not look good doing so. The NFC East and the AFC South will be in a tight competition for the worst division in the NFL. It is not just the poor play, but all 4 teams have already seen major injuries. Giants lost their center. The Eagles lost their best DE and their RG. Washington lost their QB. And the Cowboys lost their best DE, a WR, and their RT was suspended. Some of these players are not gone for the year, but still to lose players this early is tough. But who is the beast of the least, and who is first among the worst? Here is your State of the NFC East heading into week 3.
NFL

