Devon Givens 9-17-2021

It was not a great week for most of the NFC East. Even some of the teams that won did not look good doing so. The NFC East and the AFC South will be in a tight competition for the worst division in the NFL. It is not just the poor play, but all 4 teams have already seen major injuries. Giants lost their center. The Eagles lost their best DE and their RG. Washington lost their QB. And the Cowboys lost their best DE, a WR, and their RT was suspended. Some of these players are not gone for the year, but still to lose players this early is tough. But who is the beast of the least, and who is first among the worst? Here is your State of the NFC East heading into week 3.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO