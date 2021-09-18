CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More mask-wearing could save 390 lives, 3,100 hospitalizations in Colorado, new modeling report finds

By Lanie Lee Cook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — A new modeling report for COVID-19 spread in Colorado estimates 1 in 99 people in the state are infected with COVID-19, marking a fifth wave of infections. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health released the new modeling report on Friday, which estimates COVID-19 infections are at their highest level for 2021 in Colorado.

