WVU volleyball team loses first match of season, 3-0 to Penn State
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Unable to overcome a PSU offense in the final game of the Mountaineer Invitational, the West Virginia University volleyball team (10-1) dropped a 3-0 match to No. 20, Penn State on Friday evening, in set scores of 22-25, 13-25 and 20-25. On Thursday, Sept. 16,WVU opened the tournament with a double-header. West Virginia beat George Washington (0-9), in set scores of 25-18, 25-18, 24-26 and 25-8.Following the win, the Mountaineers swept the UMBC Retrievers (4-9) in set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21.www.wvnews.com
