It finally hit Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady: he’s a really old man in a league that is seeing a massive youth movement. In the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady expressed his shock with the number of young quarterbacks coming into the NFL and taking the starting positions. While it has always been that way, the Buccaneers signal-caller admitted he is not used to hearing the names of the youngbloods after going toe-to-toe against the likes of other household names like Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO