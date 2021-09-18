CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison For Participating In A Racketeering Enterprise

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWqxw_0bzwMXTY00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 23-year-old Moises Alexis Reyes-Canales, of Annapolis, to 35 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise a nd to using, carrying, a nd discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang a ctivities, in cluding murder a nd two a ttempted murders.

According to his plea agreement, Reyes-Canales participated in a racketeering conspiracy that in cluded a ssaults, murder , a ttempted murder , robbery, a nd drug trafficking. He went on to admit that he participated in the murder of a rival gang member , a nd conspired a nd a ttempted to murder two victims in A nnapolis .

“Reyes-Canales is a violent gang member who killed a nd seriously in jured multiple victims, a nd in the process brought horror a nd despair to the victims a nd their families a s well a s chaos a nd fear to communities in A nnapolis . The United States A ttorney’s Office would like to thank community member s a nd our in ternational a nd local law enforcement partners who a ssisted in this in vestigation,” said A cting U.S. A ttorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “This sentence of 35 years in federal prison should serve a s a warning to those who a re in MS-13 a nd a re considering joining the gang that we will be relentless in prosecuting a nyone who is in volved in violence.”

As a member of the gang MS-13, Reyes-Canales attempted to murder a rival gang member on March 11, 2016. The victim was lured to Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis and was struck in the head with an object. Other members and associates of the gang stabbed the victim repeatedly, killing him.

Reyes-Canales directed everyone during the murder. Law enforcement didn’t locate the victim’s body until August 28, 2017, when it was exhumed by law enforcement.

A s stated in their plea a greements, on October 23, 2016, Reyes-Canales, a nd other member s of the MS-13 Hempstead clique in A nnapolis devised a plan to murder another victim, a n unlicensed taxi driver. The group planned to use machetes, knives, a nd guns to kill the victim.

A co-conspirator called the victim using a nother member ’s cell phone to a rrange for a n unlicensed taxi ride.  The victim a rrived with a nother passenger. Marlon Cruz-Flores, a member of MS-13, a sked the driver to drive to the a rea of the 700 block of A nnapolis Neck Road in A nnapolis .  When they a rrived, Reyes-Canales a pproached the vehicle a nd pointed a gun a t the victims a nd Cruz-Flores a lso produced a gun a nd pointed it a t the victims.

The passenger a ttempted to run a way a nd Cruz-Flores shot them in the leg, while a nother MS-13 member repeatedly a ttacked with a machete.  The driver a lso tried to run. Reyes-Canales a ttempted to shoot the driver but his gun failed to discharge.

Co-defendant Martinez- A guilar a nd a nother MS-13 member to ok the victim’s vehicle a nd a ttempted unsuccessfully to run him over with the car.

The conspirators fled when they heard police sirens. Both victims were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening in juries.  They both survived but have permanent in juries a s a result of the a ttack.

Co-defendants Cruz-Flores, a ge 25, a nd Martinez- A guilar, a ge 22, both of A nnapolis , Maryland, previously pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy a nd gun charge.  Cruz-Flores was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison a nd Martinez- A guilar was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison .

A nyone with in formation a bout MS-13 is encouraged to provide their tips to law enforcement.  The FBI a nd Homeland Security In vestigations both have nationwide tiplines that you can call to report what you know.  You can reach the FBI a t 1-866-STP-MS13 (1-866-787-6713), or you can call HSI a t 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

