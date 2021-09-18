CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

10 Central Banks – Where They Stand Towards Normalizing Policy

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Banks around the world are trying to determine when is the right time to begin normalizing monetary policy. Some are at the point where they are ready to hike rates, some are in the process of tapering, and some have done nothing. With the Norges Bank, BOE, FED, Riksbank, BOJ, and SNB set to meet next week, changes may be ahead. Below are 10 of the most popular central banks and where they stand regarding monetary policy:

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

The US Dollar Haven Premium Vanishes

Overnight markets were unusual in that US yields jumped higher, as did stocks, but the US dollar sunk by quite some distance. The dollar index tumbled 0.38% to 93.08, unwinding the previous day’s gains. Some have put it down to Powell’s post-FOMC comments that the bar to rate hikes is high, but I believe his comments saying Evergrande fallout is mostly limited to domestic China caused New York to unwind the haven premium built-in over this week. A rate hike by Norway and seemingly hawkish tones from the Bank of England may also have added headwinds, with the pound rallying, dragging the euro higher. Notably, the risk-correlated Australian and New Zealand dollars also had big rallies overnight, further supporting the risk-premia unwind thesis.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Yields Are Still Marginally Higher And So Is The Dollar

It took markets an overnight sleep to realize that the Fed on Wednesday set out the framework for a new era in monetary policy. European yield markets showed some hesitation as EMU PMI’s printed softer than expected. Growth activity is over its peak momentum (composite index eased from 59.0 to 56.1). Supply bottlenecks are further complicating the post-corona rebound, but this also applies to sharp price rises. Bond market bears took control as US traders joined the fray. The Bank of England policy statement only reinforced the idea that policy normalization might come sooner rather than later. UK economic growth recently lost some momentum and the labour market remains a source of uncertainty. Still, accelerating prices made Bailey an Co conclude that some developments since the August meeting strengthened the case for some modest tightening over the policy horizon. Combined with a further risk rebound on global equity markets, this provided the trigger for an impressive broad based bear steepening move. US yields jumped between 2.5 bps (2-y) and 13 bps (10 and 30 y) mainly driven by a rise in real yields. The 1.37% resistance for the 10-y yield, which looked far out of reach post-Fed, was simply blown away (currently 1.44%).The German curve showed a similar, albeit more modest steepening trend with yields rising between 2 bps (2-y) and 6.6 bps (10-y). For now, intra-EMU government yields were little affected. US equities still closed with solid gains (about 1.0%/1.5%), but the rally lost momentum as the bond sell-off accelerated. The dollar throughout the session lost its post-Fed gain (DXY close 93.08). EUR/USD rebounded even as interest rate differentials widened in favour of the dollar (EUR/USD close 1.1739). The yen was the main victim on higher real yields and a global risk-on. USD/JPY extended its rebound north of 110 (110.33 close ). EUR/JPY jumped sharply after recent tests of the 128 support area (close 129.5). Sterling outperformed as markets see an ever growing chance of a BoE rate hike in Q1 next year. After a test of the 0.8610/15 resistance, EUR/GBP returned back in the established 0.8450/0.8615 range (close 0.8556).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Wall Street Recovery Rally Gains Momentum

US stocks rebound accelerated in the overnight session as investors ignored the crisis presented by Evergrande. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Beijing has asked local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of the second-biggest real estate company in the country. The government has asked local governments and other state-owned entities to step up and handle the crisis in an orderly fashion. The stocks rallied after Salesforce boosted its full-year guidance. It expects to make between $26.25 billion and $26.35 billion this year. Also, they rose as investors reflected on the hawkish Federal Reserve decision.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Risk Premiums Vanish And Reappear

Concerns over Evergrande and international contagion effects vanished overnight in a session that was notable for the unwinding of risk premia in the US dollar and gold. Fed Chairman Powell said the risks would be contained in China with the press running stories today say the government had apparently told local governments to prepare for an Evergrande collapse.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
actionforex.com

Pound Dips After Mini-Rally

The British pound is in negative territory in the Friday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3682, down 0.27% on the day. The BoE held the course on monetary policy, leaving its key interest rate at 0.10% and its asset purchase target at GBP 875 billion. At the same time, two MPC members voted for an early end to the Bank’s bond purchases, up from one member at the previous meeting, as the case for tightening has gathered a bit more momentum. The Bank downgraded growth forecasts while warning that inflation would rise above the 4% level by the end of the year, double the Bank’s inflation target.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – German Elections, China Woes, and Tons of Data

An action-packed week lies ahead. Elections in Germany will be crucial for Eurozone’s spending agenda, while Japan’s ruling party will also select its new leader. Meanwhile in China, the Evergrande fallout is unlikely to spiral out of control, but the upcoming PMIs will tell us whether it has already started to infect economic growth. There’s also a heavy dose of data releases from the major economies and a rare meeting of the G4 central bank governors.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Retreats As Market Sentiment Improves

The USD tended to weaken against its major counterparts yesterday as the market sentiment improved erasing the gains made from the Fed’s interest rate decision and at some point, the USD index reached a one week low. On the other hand, US stockmarkets rallied as more risk on sentiment pushed the bulls forward given that concerns of a contagion from a potential default of China’s Evergrande developing group eased considerably. Also, gold prices edged higher, during today’s Asian session recovering some ground, possibly encouraged by the weakening USD after a wide drop marked yesterday. No major financial releases are expected today from the US; hence fundamentals could be in the epicenter, yet we have a high number of Fed officials scheduled to speak among them Fed Chairman Powell, who could draw the market’s attention to monetary policy issues once again.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Tapering “May Soon Be Warranted”

United States: Housing Data and FOMC Outcome Show Economic Recovery Still Intact. The FOMC left monetary policy essentially untouched, but hinted at a forthcoming taper of bond purchases. Housing data for the month of August came in mixed, but generally showed still-strong activity. Existing home sales fell during the month, as rapid home price appreciation continues to take some air out of buyer demand, while new home sales rose modestly. Meanwhile, housing starts strengthened, although all the gain was in multifamily construction. The Leading Economic Index (LEI) advanced in August, which shows the economic recovery is still very much intact despite the Delta variant wave and pervasive supply side constraints.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bank Of Japan#Bank Of New Zealand#Interest Rates#Central Banks#The Norges Bank#Boe#Fed#Boj#Snb#Unemployed Persons#Rbnz#Tradingview#Rba#Treasuries#Mbs#Cme#Stone X Riksbank#Cpif
actionforex.com

(BOE) Bank Rate Maintained at 0.1%

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 22 September 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted by a majority of 7-2 for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China's Ant Group shares credit data with central bank

China’s central bank will soon have access to private credit information of hundreds of millions of users of Ant Group’s online credit service, in a move signaling more regulatory oversight of the financial technology sector. Huabei, Ant Group’s credit service, said in a statement that consumer credit data it has collected will be included in the People’s Bank of China’s financial credit information database. “The inclusion of Huabei’s credit information into the credit reporting system will help users’ credit information be more comprehensive,” Huabei’s statement read. Consumers who do not authorize the sharing of credit data with the central...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Turkish central bank bows to Erdogan's pressure to cut rates

Turkey’s Central Bank unexpectedly cut the main interest rate by one percentage point on Thursday, bowing to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demand for lower borrowing rates to boost growth.The bank’s monetary committee cut the policy rate from 19% to 18% despite an annual inflation rate of 19.25%. Economists generally view higher interest rates as a curb on inflation but Erdogan has repeatedly said the reverse – that a high rate of interest causes price rises.The decision sent the Turkish lira to a near-record low of 8.808 against the U.S. dollar.Timothy Ash, an emerging markets economist for BlueBay Asset Management...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Cliff Notes: FOMC and BoE Hold Their Course as Evergrande Threatens Outlook

Key insights from the week that was. This week had a near sole focus on economic policy, here and abroad. For the RBA, the minutes of their September meeting highlighted the reasoning behind their decision to take the first step in tapering asset purchases this month, but to then delay the next until 2022. Keeping asset purchases at $5bn per week until “at least November 2021” was also considered, but the decision to taper this month was eventually made given the economy is seen returning “to its pre-Delta path by mid-2022” and as “a number of other central banks are tapering”.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
The Independent

Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns over inflation

The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning Thursday that inflation is set to be double its target rate by the end of this year, largely due to a sharp spike in energy prices.The decision from the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was unanimous, though two members voted to start reining in the bank's stimulus program, which is aimed at keeping borrowing rates low in financial markets.In the minutes for the committee's meeting, the panel said developments over the past month had “strengthened” the case for some tightening of...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

European Monetary Policy and FX Roundup

It has been a particularly busy week across Europe, with several of the G10 central banks making monetary policy announcements and contributing to varying degrees of market excitement. In this report we briefly recap these announcements and assess their FX implications. Norway’s central bank became the first G10 central bank...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

CAD Climbs After FOMC, Retail Sales Next

The Canadian dollar is rallying strongly in the Thursday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2676, down 0.76% on the day. We could see further movement from the pair in the North American session, as Canada releases Retail Sales reports for July. Dovish FOMC raises risk appetite. The highly-anticipated FOMC...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Analysis-Swiss central bank stands by as equities boom drives the franc

ZURICH (Reuters) - Stock market flows and overseas investment returns are emerging as major drivers for Switzerland's currency in a shift that may already have triggered changes in how the country's central bank responds to franc strength. Historically, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has intervened to prevent excessive franc appreciation,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy