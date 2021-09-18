CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Ahead: BoJ, FED, BoE and Much More

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was a set-up week, with lots of economic data to thicken the plot as central banks head into “taper, no taper” meetings this week. The BOJ is likely on hold, but will the US Federal Reserve announce that they are going to begin tapering bond purchases? The BOE seemingly has been more hawkish, but will they taper? In addition to the central bank meetings, the US is beginning to talk about raising the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US will run out of money in about a month unless the debt ceiling is raised. Also, as the Evergrande saga continues in China, will they be saved, or will they be left to fail? Also keep an eye on the Canadian Dollar as voters head to the polls on Monday!

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Yen Dropped Broadly as Treasury Yields Jumped on Hawkish Fed

Yen’s fortune reversed last week as US treasury yields accelerate up after hawkish FOMC meeting and projections. US stocks also display strong resilience and closed generally higher, reversing prior losses. Sterling, on the other hand, shrugged off hawkish BoE voting and ended as second weakest. Aussie and Kiwi were not too far away with concerns over China’s Evergrande in Asian markets.
Jerome Powell
Janet Yellen
actionforex.com

The US Dollar Haven Premium Vanishes

Overnight markets were unusual in that US yields jumped higher, as did stocks, but the US dollar sunk by quite some distance. The dollar index tumbled 0.38% to 93.08, unwinding the previous day’s gains. Some have put it down to Powell’s post-FOMC comments that the bar to rate hikes is high, but I believe his comments saying Evergrande fallout is mostly limited to domestic China caused New York to unwind the haven premium built-in over this week. A rate hike by Norway and seemingly hawkish tones from the Bank of England may also have added headwinds, with the pound rallying, dragging the euro higher. Notably, the risk-correlated Australian and New Zealand dollars also had big rallies overnight, further supporting the risk-premia unwind thesis.
actionforex.com

Risk Premiums Vanish And Reappear

Concerns over Evergrande and international contagion effects vanished overnight in a session that was notable for the unwinding of risk premia in the US dollar and gold. Fed Chairman Powell said the risks would be contained in China with the press running stories today say the government had apparently told local governments to prepare for an Evergrande collapse.
actionforex.com

Hawkish BOE Sends GBP Higher, What’s Next For The Pound?

The BOE left rates unchanged at 0.1% and their bond-buying program unchanged at GBP 895 billion, both as expected, at their September 2021 meeting. However, Ramsden joined Saunders as the two dissenters in favor of lowering the overall QE amount to GBP 860 billion. In addition, they noted that “some market tightening over the forecast period was likely to be necessary to be consistent with meeting the inflation target sustainably in the medium term”. With the addition of Ramsden to the tapering talk and the “market tightening” phrase thrown in, this meeting was more hawkish than expected.
actionforex.com

US Yields Are Still Marginally Higher And So Is The Dollar

It took markets an overnight sleep to realize that the Fed on Wednesday set out the framework for a new era in monetary policy. European yield markets showed some hesitation as EMU PMI’s printed softer than expected. Growth activity is over its peak momentum (composite index eased from 59.0 to 56.1). Supply bottlenecks are further complicating the post-corona rebound, but this also applies to sharp price rises. Bond market bears took control as US traders joined the fray. The Bank of England policy statement only reinforced the idea that policy normalization might come sooner rather than later. UK economic growth recently lost some momentum and the labour market remains a source of uncertainty. Still, accelerating prices made Bailey an Co conclude that some developments since the August meeting strengthened the case for some modest tightening over the policy horizon. Combined with a further risk rebound on global equity markets, this provided the trigger for an impressive broad based bear steepening move. US yields jumped between 2.5 bps (2-y) and 13 bps (10 and 30 y) mainly driven by a rise in real yields. The 1.37% resistance for the 10-y yield, which looked far out of reach post-Fed, was simply blown away (currently 1.44%).The German curve showed a similar, albeit more modest steepening trend with yields rising between 2 bps (2-y) and 6.6 bps (10-y). For now, intra-EMU government yields were little affected. US equities still closed with solid gains (about 1.0%/1.5%), but the rally lost momentum as the bond sell-off accelerated. The dollar throughout the session lost its post-Fed gain (DXY close 93.08). EUR/USD rebounded even as interest rate differentials widened in favour of the dollar (EUR/USD close 1.1739). The yen was the main victim on higher real yields and a global risk-on. USD/JPY extended its rebound north of 110 (110.33 close ). EUR/JPY jumped sharply after recent tests of the 128 support area (close 129.5). Sterling outperformed as markets see an ever growing chance of a BoE rate hike in Q1 next year. After a test of the 0.8610/15 resistance, EUR/GBP returned back in the established 0.8450/0.8615 range (close 0.8556).
actionforex.com

The Weekly Bottom Line: More Fiscal Stimulus On The Way

Housing starts surprised to the upside in August (rising 3.9%), powered by gains in the multifamily segment. Solid data out of the housing sector and reassuring words from the FOMC confirm that the economic recovery is well under way. However, notable risks remain, primarily the ongoing standoff over the debt ceiling.
actionforex.com

Wall Street Recovery Rally Gains Momentum

US stocks rebound accelerated in the overnight session as investors ignored the crisis presented by Evergrande. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Beijing has asked local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of the second-biggest real estate company in the country. The government has asked local governments and other state-owned entities to step up and handle the crisis in an orderly fashion. The stocks rallied after Salesforce boosted its full-year guidance. It expects to make between $26.25 billion and $26.35 billion this year. Also, they rose as investors reflected on the hawkish Federal Reserve decision.
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: US Debt Ceiling, Evergrande, and An Impending Energy Shortage

There was a barrage of central bank meetings last week, with the FOMC and the BOE having the most market impact. Watch for the volatility to continue this week. In addition, there will be plenty of storylines to follow, including the results of the German elections. The drama around the US debt ceiling and the infrastructure spending bill also will be watched in the US. Will Congress be able to raise the debt ceiling by September 30th? Traders also will continue to monitor the fallout from the Evergrande saga. How much of their debt is China willing to bailout? In addition, with colder months right around the corner, an energy crisis may be looming, beginning with the UK. And, it’s month end! Therefore, traders will most likely face month end and quarter end volatility.
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Tapering “May Soon Be Warranted”

United States: Housing Data and FOMC Outcome Show Economic Recovery Still Intact. The FOMC left monetary policy essentially untouched, but hinted at a forthcoming taper of bond purchases. Housing data for the month of August came in mixed, but generally showed still-strong activity. Existing home sales fell during the month, as rapid home price appreciation continues to take some air out of buyer demand, while new home sales rose modestly. Meanwhile, housing starts strengthened, although all the gain was in multifamily construction. The Leading Economic Index (LEI) advanced in August, which shows the economic recovery is still very much intact despite the Delta variant wave and pervasive supply side constraints.
The Independent

Asian shares, Wall Street log gains after Fed statement

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.Shares rose in Hong Kong Shanghai Australia and Taiwan but fell in South Korea and Malaysia. U.S. futures were higher. Markets were closed in Tokyo for a holiday.The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. It also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases “soon” if the economy keeps improving. The...
CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
