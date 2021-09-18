Week Ahead: BoJ, FED, BoE and Much More

It took markets an overnight sleep to realize that the Fed on Wednesday set out the framework for a new era in monetary policy. European yield markets showed some hesitation as EMU PMI’s printed softer than expected. Growth activity is over its peak momentum (composite index eased from 59.0 to 56.1). Supply bottlenecks are further complicating the post-corona rebound, but this also applies to sharp price rises. Bond market bears took control as US traders joined the fray. The Bank of England policy statement only reinforced the idea that policy normalization might come sooner rather than later. UK economic growth recently lost some momentum and the labour market remains a source of uncertainty. Still, accelerating prices made Bailey an Co conclude that some developments since the August meeting strengthened the case for some modest tightening over the policy horizon. Combined with a further risk rebound on global equity markets, this provided the trigger for an impressive broad based bear steepening move. US yields jumped between 2.5 bps (2-y) and 13 bps (10 and 30 y) mainly driven by a rise in real yields. The 1.37% resistance for the 10-y yield, which looked far out of reach post-Fed, was simply blown away (currently 1.44%).The German curve showed a similar, albeit more modest steepening trend with yields rising between 2 bps (2-y) and 6.6 bps (10-y). For now, intra-EMU government yields were little affected. US equities still closed with solid gains (about 1.0%/1.5%), but the rally lost momentum as the bond sell-off accelerated. The dollar throughout the session lost its post-Fed gain (DXY close 93.08). EUR/USD rebounded even as interest rate differentials widened in favour of the dollar (EUR/USD close 1.1739). The yen was the main victim on higher real yields and a global risk-on. USD/JPY extended its rebound north of 110 (110.33 close ). EUR/JPY jumped sharply after recent tests of the 128 support area (close 129.5). Sterling outperformed as markets see an ever growing chance of a BoE rate hike in Q1 next year. After a test of the 0.8610/15 resistance, EUR/GBP returned back in the established 0.8450/0.8615 range (close 0.8556).

