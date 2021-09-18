CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

2 Arrests Made In Connection To 2019 Fatal Shooting Of Teen In Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lC20k_0bzwLq1200

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people were taken into custody for the November 2019 shooting death of 18-year-old Victor Delgado, Jr. in Stockton, police said on Friday.

Isaac Alaniz, 27, and Christian Alaniz-Mejia, 19, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail Friday on homicide charges.

According to the Stockton Police Department, 18-year-old Victor Delgado was shot and killed on the night of November 30, 2019, in the area of John Townsend Place and Maude Street.

At this time, the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Fatal Stabbing In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man along East Rose Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said on Friday. Officers responded to reports of a physical fight in the area when a man broke into the home of someone he knew shortly after noon. According to police, a 47-year-old man was found stabbed at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect—later identified as James Ortega, 32—allegedly carjacked a delivery truck and fled the area before officers arrived. When they later located and attempted to stop him, Ortega fled and led officers on a short pursuit, according to police. He eventually stopped and was taken into custody in the area of Morada Lane and Caywood Drive. Ortega was booked into the county jail on charges of homicide, carjacking and evading.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Large Fight At Park In Natomas Leaves 1 Man Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An arrest was made after a person died following a fight at a Natomas park on Thursday night. At around 10 p.m. police received reports of a fight involving several people at Northgate Park in the 2800 block of Mendel Way.  There, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries he received from the fight. He was given first aid by Sacramento Fire Department paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the city. Raul Jimenez, 25, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a homicide charge, police said Friday night. Homicide detectives and CSI are investigating the incident. Based on preliminary information, detectives believe a disturbance between the victim and Jiminez escalated into the homicide. Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Residential Fire In Stockton Deemed Arson

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An early morning residential fire that injured one person in Stockton has been deemed arson, police said on Saturday. According to the Stockton Police Department, firefighters responded to reports of the fire shortly after 3 a.m. along the 600 block of North Monroe Street in the Civic District. Three people—a 24-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a minor—were inside the residence but were able to escape. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before any significant damage occurred to the home, authorities said. At this time, there was no information on any potential suspects or arrests.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot And Killed In Parking Lot Along Florin Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Florin Road Wednesday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 100 block of Florin Road scene just after 8:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. They soon found that a man had been shot at least once. Medics soon arrived as well and started aid. He was then rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, police say. No suspect information has been released at this point. Homicide detectives have taken over the case. It’s unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting. Detectives will be combing the area for any possible witnesses and surveillance footage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Police Conduct Investigation Into In-Custody Death

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An investigation into an in-custody death was underway in Elk Grove on Thursday, police said. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a full closure of Seasons Drive between Laguna Park Drive and November Drive was in place as crews worked the scene. The man reportedly was acting erratic and standing outside of a vehicle in the roadway, police said. Officers tried to detain him, but he allegedly resisted and began attacking the officers. Once officers were able to detain the man, he reportedly slammed his own head against the concrete and became physically resistive toward the officers again, the department said. Elk Grove police said the man was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before incarceration, but at around 2:45 p.m., he suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced dead soon after. His identity has not yet been released. None of the officers were injured during the arrest.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Suspected Of 2017 Lodi Shooting Arrested In Tulare County

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for a shooting and kidnapping incident in Lodi from back in 2017 has been arrested. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Oscar Diaz Cortez has had a warrant out for his arrest since that incident along the 19000 block of Atkins Road in Lodi. Detectives say Cortez allegedly shot someone in the face that day during a fight. Cortez took off and has been in hiding ever since. Back in mid-August, detectives say they closed in on Cortez in Tulare County. He was soon arrested and has been taken back to San Joaquin County. Cortez is now facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges. He’s being held without bail.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Court Documents: Sacramento Police Officer Drunk While Armed In Patrol Vehicle

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In his squad car and intoxicated. New court documents show a Sacramento police officer was allegedly drunk and armed when Rancho Cordova police stopped to talk to him. And the allegations are only now public because of a wrongful death lawsuit in which the officer is also named. This new information comes straight from Sacramento’s own city attorney, but it’s tucked into a motion in the wrongful death lawsuit, two years after it happened. The Sacramento Police Department never mentioned the alleged drunken encounter when it happened. And now it’s part of the lawsuit in a police deadly shooting case. Sacramento Police...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspect Rammed Suisun City Police Patrol Car In Getaway

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect allegedly rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle while trying to get away from authorities in Suisun City early Wednesday morning. Suisun City police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver along the 300 block of Walters Road. The officer soon noticed some indications that the driver was drunk. However, as the officer started going to his patrol car, the suspect allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, rammed the officer’s patrol car and took off, police say, sparking a chase. The handgun that police say was found in the DUI suspect’s car. (Credit: Suisun City Police Department) Eventually, the suspect lost control near Walters Road and Air Base Parkway. The suspect got out and ran, but he was soon arrested. A loaded handgun was also later found in the suspect’s car, police say. The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Fairfield resident Lawrence Hayes Jr. He is facing numerous charges, inducing assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, weapons charges, obstructing an officer, and DUI.
SUISUN CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Maude
CBS Sacramento

2 Drivers Killed In Head-On Crash Near Patterson

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A fiery head-on crash near Patterson early Thursday morning has left two drivers dead, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 5 a.m., a sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash along W. Main Street near Jennings Road. Officers say it appears the sedan – which was being driven by a 47-year-old Turlock woman – was heading westbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver drifted into the oncoming lane. The sedan was then struck head-on by the pickup truck, which was being driven by a 69-year-old man from Patterson. The pickup caught fire after the crash and was soon fully engulfed in flames, officers say. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. It’s unclear, at this point, if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
CBS Sacramento

Ceres Rental Fraud Suspect Allegedly Posted Turlock Properties On Facebook Marketplace, Scammed People Out Of $2,000

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Ceres man has been arrested on suspicion of rental fraud across several central California communities. Turlock police say, back in June, they started investigating two cases of people who say they found a rental property listing on Facebook Marketplace, but then ending up losing $2,000 each to fraud. In both cases, the victims reported meeting with the suspect and giving him cash deposits of what was supposed to be their first month’s rent. However, the suspect then disappeared – with the victims unable to move into the properties they thought they had paid for. It appears the suspect, later...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Spotted Running Away From Grass Fire Near Ione Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson

IONE (CBS13) — A woman seen running away from a grass fire near Ione has been arrested on suspicion of arson, authorities say. Cal Fire says, back on Sept. 13, crews responded to a grass fire along Highway 104. A woman was seen running away from the fire. Ione police were able to detain that woman for alleged possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia. However, Cal Fire soon linked her to the Highway 104 fire and she was also booked on suspicion of arson. In total, between January and August of this year, Cal Fire says they’ve made just over 100 arson arrests.
IONE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Investigating After Man Shot In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after someone was shot in Stockton. According to Stockton Police, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone was reportedly shot in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, a residential area. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital Transported to the hospital, unknown condition. Officers are investigating the shooting. They say it appears the man was shot while outside.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Head-On Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 With Serious Injuries Near Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A head-on crash just north of Roseville on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and another person with serious injuries, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. along Fiddyment Road, south of Sunset Boulevard. Auburn-area CHP said the driver of a Honda was traveling southbound on Fiddyment when he lost control and swerved into the northbound lane in the path of an oncoming semi-truck. The Honda partially struck the truck head-on, resulting in major injuries for the Honda driver and his passenger. The driver of the Honda and the passenger — both men — had to be extricated from the vehicle and were unconscious when they were transported to the hospital. The driver later died, the CHP said. The driver of the semi-truck was said to be OK. As of 5:30 p.m. Fiddyment Road was closed in both directions in the area. According to a CHP statement, “drugs may be a factor in this collision.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist Injured In Crash With School Bus In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a school bus in Rancho Cordova, police said on Wednesday. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Folsom Boulevard. The bicyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital. There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash. Police did not release any information on what caused the collision. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said all northbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard were closed in the area and there was no timeframe for when they would reopen.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

17-Year-Old DUI Suspect Arrested After Deadly Crash In Tuolumne County

MI-WUK VILLAGE (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy is suspected of DUI in a crash that ejected and killed a passenger from his pickup truck in Tuolumne County on Monday. California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 p.m., the boy was driving westbound on Highway 108 when, near Koinonia Court in the Mi-Wuk Village area, he lost control on a curve and hit an embankment. The crash caused the pickup truck to overturn – ejecting a passenger who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, CHP says. Officers say the passenger, a 19-year-old Sonora man, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver suffered minor injuries. The driver, a Soulsbyville resident, has since been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for felony DUI charges.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search For Downed Paraglider In West Sacramento Called Off

10:04 p.m. UPDATE:  After a search on the ground and in the air, including with drones and a CHP manned aircraft, authorities have not found the paraglider; the search has been called off. WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a downed paraglider in the Southport area of West Sacramento. The paraglider reportedly went down near the deep water channel. Police and fire department personnel are joining in the search. Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the paraglider is asked to call West Sacramento Police Dispatch at (916) 372-3375.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Woman Accused Of Trying To Kidnap 3-Year-Old Girl

MODESTO (CBS13) – A 3-year-old Modesto girl was nearly kidnapped in her own front yard Monday. “Never have we ever heard that going on here,” said Modesto native Joanna Carrillo, who lives around the corner from where the abduction took place. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the child was playing in her own front yard when it happened. “That’s very scary. It can happen in seconds,” said Carillo. Sheriff’s Office deputies say 32-year-old Crystal Melena claimed the child was her own and tried to grab her but was quickly chased away by the little girl’s parents. “It’s like my life is going away with them,” said Carillo, who explains this is the nightmare scenario. “My kids come out here and play. This world is becoming crazier and crazier each day,” she said. Carillo is breathing a sigh of relief knowing Melena was taken into custody after the 3-year-old’s family and local law enforcement worked together to track her down. “Parents should just be so attentive to their kids; it doesn’t matter if they’re two steps away. Keep an eye on your kids,” she said. Melena was tracked down near the Modesto Airport and was identified by the family as the person who attempted to kidnap the child.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lodi Man, 58, Killed In Stockton Motorcycle Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in Stockton Monday morning. The crash happened along N. Wilson Way, south of E. McAllen Road and near the Oakmoore Golf Course. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 7 a.m., the motorcyclist and a 2008 Chevy Silverado were involved in an accident. The motorcycle rider has died from his injuries, officers say. Officers have not released the name of the rider, but he has been identified as a 58-year-old man from Lodi. No other information about what may have led up to the crash has been released at this point.
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Man, 33, Killed In Crash Involving DUI Suspect

MODESTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after a crash in Modesto that left another driver dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 5:30 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a serious crash near McHenry and Standiford avenues. Apparently, a pickup truck crashed into a sedan as it was leaving a parking lot. The crash caused the sedan to cross into the roadway and crash into another pickup truck. Officers say the driver of the sedan, 33-year-old Modesto resident Erik Davalos, died from his injuries. Miguel Zapien, a 20-year-old Escalon resident, was driving that first pickup that crashed into the sedan. CHP says Zapien was found to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested. Zapien is now facing charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The driver of the second pickup truck only suffered minor injuries, officers say.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP Asking For Public’s Help To Identify Accident Victim Who Can’t Remember His Own Name

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man can’t remember his name after he was involved in an accident in Sacramento almost a month ago. On August 24, the injured man was found in the area of Fulton and Marconi avenues in Sacramento’s Arden Arcade area. He was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle, the CHP says. The man was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, but could not recall his own name, where he’s from, or whether or not he has any family, the CHP says. He’s described as a Spanish speaker, 5 feet 11 inches tall and has no tattoos. Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call CHP officers Eulogio Ceja at 916-754-7922 (email: eceja@chp.ca.gov) or A.J. McTaggart 916-798-0975 (email: amctaggart@chp.ca.gov). Both speak Spanish. A woman who was also found with amnesia was located earlier this year behind a Davis home. After a month of searching, authorities were able to identify her as possibly matching the description of a woman reported missing from the Los Angeles area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy