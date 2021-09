With four series left in the season, the Braves have an opening in their rotation. It’s evident that Touki Toussaint and Drew Smyly are not the answer. I would be surprised if either made another start in 2021, which leaves the Braves with a decision to make. They could opt to have a bullpen game every fifth day; however, with just one more day off between now and the end of the season, that could cause fatigue amongst their relief core. Their other option is to call someone up from the AAA level, which is likely their best course of action. They have a few guys that could be critical in the race for their fourth consecutive NL East title.

